One of the top basketball recruits in the country is expected to visit UCF this weekend.

Mikel Brown Jr., a five-star point guard who plays in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League, will attend Saturday's sold-out home game against Oklahoma, a source told UCFSports.com.

The Orlando native is currently listed as a 2025 recruit, though there is strong buzz he will soon reclassify to 2024 which means he could be playing college basketball next season.

Brown is coming off a pair of recent visits to Ole Miss and Alabama and he visited Providence in November. Texas, Florida and a host of other schools are also involved.

UCF's entry to the Big 12 has elevated recruiting for Johnny Dawkins and his staff. The Knights recently secured a commitment from high-profile Memphis transfer Mikey Williams. Their 2024 class already includes four-star point guard Kyle Green Jr. and high four-star center Moustapha Thiam is pledged for the 2025 class.



