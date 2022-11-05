TAMPA, Fla. – College football programs have been making pitches to Tampa Catholic strongside defensive end Xavier Porter, and the four-star has been listening. Teams have dropped 17 offers with game-day visits taken to Florida State and to UCF. This weekend, NC State gets their chance to impress Porter.

The Seminoles got Porter back on campus for the Wake Forest game on Oct. 1.

“The visit went well,” Porter said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t come out with the “dub” (win), but they are still a good team. I still have faith in them. I have faith in coach Odell (Haggins – DT) and coach (Mike) Norvell.”

FSU’s staff has made an early impact on the Class of 2024 prospect.

“Our relationship is amazing,” Porter shared. “It is so different than the others because they will show you that type of love but let you know that when you get here it is all about work.”

The most recent visit for Porter was down I-4 to Orlando watching the Knights defeat then-No. 20 Cincinnati (25-21).

“It was crazy,” Porter stated. “It was their homecoming game, so you know they had a fire under them. They came out to play.”

Porter continued sharing his thoughts on the Knights’ program, “They show how hard they are working but they always bring love to the table. That want you to have fun no matter what.”

The Wolfpack will have a rocking crowd on Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium with Wake Forest coming to town for a night game.

“I am excited,” Porter said. “I love coach (Charley) Wiles (DL). He tells me his D-line always plays well. He tells me that his defense is No. 1 in the ACC, and I see why. I’d love to see it.”

Next weekend, Porter will either head to Knoxville to see Tennessee play Missouri or to Winston-Salem to watch the Demon Deacons take on North Carolina.

Porter explained his draw to the Tennessee program with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive analyst Levorn Harbin as his lead recruiters.

“The environment,” Porter stated. “People always tell me that I would love it there – I can’t wait to go see it. Next weekend, any other weekend, or visiting this spring, I’d love to go see what it is like.

The bond with Wake’s staff is strong and developing.

“We talk once a week about D-line stuff, the moves for the upcoming week, and everything,” Porter said. “I have a great relationship with all of their coaches that I talk to.”