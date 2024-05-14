After five years at Auburn, Ja'Varrius Johnson will finish his college career at UCF.

The wide receiver announced his commitment to the Knights on Tuesday. He'll be reunited with Gus Malzahn, the head coach he initially committed to in June 2018. The native of Trussville, Ala., played his first two seasons at Auburn (2019-20) under Malzahn and remained through graduation.

Johnson was a primary contributor the last three seasons. In 2021, he reeled in 19 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, Johnson added 26 receptions for 493 yards and three touchdowns. And in 2023, he caught 19 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

His other portal finalists included Texas A&M, Arizona and Michigan State.

Johnson is UCF's 10th spring transfer portal addition and the second wide receiver. Johnson and fellow spring portal addition Jacoby Jones (Ohio) will provide some much needed experience to the room which is headlined by returning starters Kobe Hudson and Xavier Townsend.

UCF's incoming transfer portal class is ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com.



