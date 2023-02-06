Gus Malzaln is adding a former head coach to his UCF staff.

Will Healy, a former Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award winner at Austin Peay, will join the Knights in an off-field role as Advisor to the Head Coach and Senior Offensive Analyst.

Healy was considered a rising star in the coaching ranks for the job he did at his first head coaching job, Austin Peay, from 2016-18.

In 2017, Healy's Governors finished with an 8-1 record against FCS competition which tied the school record for most wins in a season. It was a remarkable turnaround considering Austin Peay entered the season with a 27-game losing streak and had a 1-44 record dating back to the beginning of 2013.

Their landmark 2017 season included a game against UCF, which was a late addition to the schedule after Hurricane Irma forced the Knights to cancel games against Georgia Tech and Maine. While UCF broke their scoring record in a 73-33 victory, the game seemed much more competitive than the final outcome. Austin Peay's 33 points were most given up by UCF's defense until the War on I-4 season finale against South Florida - the iconic 49-42 victory punctuated by Mike Hughes' "reservation for six in the cabanas" kickoff return touchdown.

After a 5-6 season in 2018, Healy was hired by Charlotte, a newcomer to FBS competing in Conference USA. After leading the 49ers to a 7-6 record and Bahamas Bowl appearance in 2019, the wins were harder to come by - a 2-4 record in a truncated 2020, 5-7 in 2021 and 1-7 in 2022 before he was dismissed.

A native of Chattanooga, Healy, a quarterback originally signed with Air Force before transferring to Richmond. He was the backup quarterback when the Spiders won a FCS National Championship in 2008. He would begin his coaching career in 2009 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, primarily as wide receivers coach while also possessing titles of recruiting coordinator and passing game coordinator.



