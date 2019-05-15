Brandon Wilson is coming home.

The former West Orange standout and recent Indiana University graduate announced on Wednesday that he'll be playing his final season of college football at UCF.

As a graduate transfer, Wilson, a defensive lineman, will be immediately eligible.

"It was a pretty quick process," Wilson said. "I had a bunch of schools hitting me up ever since I put my name in the portal (last week). I heard from Northwestern, Texas Tech, I talked to Cincinnati, Kent State, UConn and some others. I was waiting to see how it all panned out because I could have gone back to Indiana too. Then UCF expressed interest and I was like that's right here. They've been winning. The roster looked like a good opportunity with people leaving. I'd have a fair chance to compete to be a starter. I just thought there couldn't be a better situation."

Wilson considered UCF out of high school, visiting several times as a recruit, so he was already familiar with much of the campus. He went back on Wednesday to finalize his transfer.

"I met the coaches today," Wilson said. "I had talked to them a little bit before, but that was pretty brief. I spent some time with (defensive line coach Shane Burnham). I'm going to play defensive tackle. I've only been playing DT for one year. The first few years I was at defensive end and I moved to DT last spring. I like it better than defensive end. I need to still put on a little more weight, but if I learn the playbook (Burnham) said I'd have a fair shot."

Wilson saw the most action this past season, appearing in 12 games with one start. He recorded 10 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. He remained with the Hoosiers through spring ball.

"My coach at Indiana said my progress from the fall to this spring was like night and day," Wilson said. "I'm getting a lot more comfortable. Everything is quicker inside. Everybody is up on you a lot quicker. I've got to make sure my hands are quicker, my pad level is better, stuff like that."

There is a big opportunity at UCF. Every defensive tackle that played a significant role last season has moved on, so the depth chart is wide open.

"Tomorrow they have football meetings so I want to get in there and start learning the playbook," Wilson said. "I want to get with the strength coaches and get to work. I'm going to do everything I can to be a starter. I'm shooting for nothing less."

Wilson said his family was elated about his decision to play for the hometown team.

"Everybody is excited," Wilson said. "They're already talking about tailgating and getting their spots."

He's also grateful he'll get to spend more time with his younger brother, Aaron Wilson, who is a top Class of 2022 prospect at Ocoee High School.

"He's only a freshman and he already has like eight or nine offers," Wilson said.

UCF actually offered the younger Wilson several weeks ago.