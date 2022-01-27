College coaches from all over the country are making a fast track to Tampa’s Carrollwood Day to meet 2024 defensive back Tavoy Feagin. The four-star was of interest to college coaches back in November holding 11 offers but is now one of the most highly recruited in his class holding 30-plus offers. As next level scouts head to Florida to drop those offers, Feagin is set to visit nearby UCF this weekend.

Since Jan. 18, Feagin’s recruiting has pushed to that next level with offers coming in from Kentucky, FAU, Texas, USC, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Georgia, Temple, Vanderbilt, and LSU. Many of those same programs have made the effort for an in-person Carrollwood Day meeting: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State and Cincinnati.

Being recruited as both a corner and a safety, Feagin is ready to get out on the recruiting trail seeing campuses and learning more about various programs’ plan for him if on their roster.