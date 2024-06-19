"Those boys showed me around," Williams said. "We had a lot of fun."

His host was freshman defensive back Jaylen Heyward and he also spent a lot of time with freshman running back Stacy Gage , who was hosting his teammate Waden Charles . Another freshman DB, Chasen Johnson , was also around.

"My favorite part was riding the VelociCoaster (at Universal's Islands of Adventure) and hanging out with the teammates," Williams said. "Just seeing how the boys bonded outside of football. The food was good also."

What did he like most about the visit?

"It was pretty fun," Williams said. "We went to Universal. Spent a lot of time with the guys. I had fun with my family and the coaches. We have a real tight bond. We just had a lot of fun this weekend."

Tony Williams committed to UCF in March and the four-star defensive back returned this past weekend for his official visit.

Williams always enjoys being around the coaches.

"Coach Addi (Addison Williams) and T-Reed (Trovon Reed), those are my guys," Williams said. "I keep in contact with them the most. When I come here, they're like family. I had a good time with them."

As a junior, Williams recorded 22 tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions.

"They want me at corner," he said. "They like that I'm a big corner. Right now they've got BJ (Brandon Adams) who is a big corner and they want me to replace that spot... They like how physical I am and how I can get the ball and make plays on defense. I'm very versatile. I can play anything on defense: Nickel, safety or corner."

Williams says he's been compared to Sauce Gardner as far as his size with a playing style similar to Pat Surtain.

He's been trying to convince his friend, Waden Charles, to make the move with him to UCF.

"I've been keeping it real with him," Williams said. "It's great out here. We had fun this weekend and he saw it for himself. It's the Big 12, they're going to throw the ball a lot. They just got KJ (Jefferson). A lot of guys are coming here to make them great."

Schools are still actively trying to convince Williams to flip. He took an official visit to Florida State last weekend. Michigan, Penn State and Louisville have also been in pursuit. He says he's solid with UCF though.

"(The biggest thing with UCF) is probably the relationship I have with the coaches," Williams said. "They're building a very good team right now. Coach Addi and Coach Roof have a great defense. Coach T-Reed knows how to develop players. He made it to the highest level, he was the best at his position. Coach (Gus) Malzahn won a National Championship. He knows what he's doing. That's a big reason why I committed."

Williams, who is on track to enroll in January, plans to attend as many home games as he can.

"I'm gonna try to make it to the Colorado game for sure," he said. "I want to see those boys and how the Bounce House gets during that game."



