Four-star CB Nikai Martinez talks visit: 'UCF opened my eyes'

Apopka (Fla.) four-star cornerback Nikai Martinez made his first-ever visit to UCF a week ago, then returned this past Friday as an official visitor during Bounce House Weekend.

"I had a great time," Martinez said.

He gave a brief recap of the activities.

"We got there on Friday and first chilled for a little while," Martinez said. "Then we went out to eat and took pictures in the stadium. Saturday we did a lot of stuff, like an eating contest, there was a karaoke night and a rap thing, a scavenger hunt around the campus and a bunch of other cool stuff."

Martinez said his group won two of those competitions: The picture contest and also Family Feud.

He says he spent the most time with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach David Gibbs.

"We talked a lot and not all football stuff either," Martinez said. "They were saying they like how versatile I am and how I'd have a better chance of seeing the field early because I can play every position in the secondary."

Gibbs told Martinez he would fit in perfectly though as a corner or nickel.

His host was Divaad Wilson.

"He was real cool, showed me a good time," Martinez said. "He kept it real with me the whole time. He told me how it was."

Joining the festivities on Saturday was a large group of unofficial visitors, many of them local.

"I knew the Henderson twins, Kaven Call goes to Apopka with me, Payton (Kirkland)," Martinez said. "And of course I met a lot of other people too."

Favorite part about the visit?

"I'd say everything," Martinez said. "I had a really good time. If I had to pick out a couple things, I guess I'd say the photoshoot, the scavenger hunt and all the events we did on Saturday. Also, hanging out with the host and the players."

Martinez said it was honor sitting down with head coach Gus Malzahn.

"I really like Coach Gus," Martinez said. "I've known him for a while, ever since my freshman year and he was at Auburn. We have a good relationship. He was basically telling me how he's trying to make UCF a national championship team and all he needs is a few people to help him get started. Let's take UCF where it's supposed to be. He brought up the College Football Playoff expansion. Now that they're expanding it, it will give UCF a chance to show they can play with the big dogs."

Martinez wasn't ready to name favorites yet, but said there's a lot to like about UCF.

"It really opened my eyes," he said. "I had never been to UCF before Coach Malzahn and the new staff got there. People around the area wouldn't usually think UCF was much of a big deal, but being on campus and around the coaches and players, it was so much fun. I had a good time. The facilities, just everything was great."

Martinez said he's no longer visiting Notre Dame this upcoming weekend, but still has an official visit to South Carolina June 25. He will likely take another unofficial visit to Florida before the month is finished.

"I'm just looking for a good coaching staff that knows what they're doing and has a history of developing players that make it to the next level," Martinez said. "I want a staff that will help me become a better man on and off the field. A family-based team where the coaches and players get along with each other."

As for a commitment, Martinez says he's no rush but could have a decision as early as July.





