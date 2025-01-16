Four-star CB Rodarion Jones has UCF on top

Miami Carol City cornerback Rodarion Jones is pumped about his latest offer.

He was first offered by UCF last spring, but there's been a regime change with Scott Frost returning to Orlando. Coaches have been making the rounds to high schools over the last week and new cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris paid a visit to Carol City on Wednesday.

"Coach Harris, that's my guy," Jones said. "I talk to him almost every day. He came to the school to visit me, but I was away visiting my mom, so he called me. He wanted to let me know I have an offer, that I'm his guy and I'm at the top of his board."

As a junior, Jones had 35 tackles, 18 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.