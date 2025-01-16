Premium content
Four-star CB Rodarion Jones has UCF on top
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Miami Carol City cornerback Rodarion Jones is pumped about his latest offer.

He was first offered by UCF last spring, but there's been a regime change with Scott Frost returning to Orlando. Coaches have been making the rounds to high schools over the last week and new cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris paid a visit to Carol City on Wednesday.

"Coach Harris, that's my guy," Jones said. "I talk to him almost every day. He came to the school to visit me, but I was away visiting my mom, so he called me. He wanted to let me know I have an offer, that I'm his guy and I'm at the top of his board."

As a junior, Jones had 35 tackles, 18 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

