Rukeem Stroud didn't need much to think about it.

When UCF called over the weekend to extend a scholarship offer, the four-star cornerback from Tampa Bay Tech knew exactly what he wanted to do. He quickly set plans in motion to flip his Wisconsin commitment to the Knights, announcing his new decision early Monday afternoon.

"UCF was always a dream school for me," Stroud said. "It was a no-brainer. The campus is great, everything around there is beautiful. They're really building a special program. Plus, I wanted to stay closer to home. That made my decision easier."

Stroud had committed to the Badgers following a May 31 official visit. Other offers included Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

UCF thought they had their cornerback class mostly settled, but a recent decommit from Demarcus Gardner to Kentucky opened up a spot.

"We've had a connection for a little while," Stroud said. "It started when I was a sophomore. I went back in the spring for an unofficial visit. Coach Addison (Williams), Coach (Trovon) Reed and Coach Jeris McIntyre got in touch, let me know what was going on. We've got a great relationship and vibe pretty well. I wished they would have offered earlier because I would have committed, but it doesn't really matter because I'm home now."

As a junior, Stroud had six interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

"I think I'll fit in well into the defense," Stroud said. "They run a lot of man-to-man and that's where I excel also."

Stroud said the commitment occurred Sunday night when he was able to talk on the phone with head coach Gus Malzahn.

"I feel really good about it," Stroud said. "I know UCF is building something special and I want to be a part of it. I'm really excited."

Stroud has a couple connections on the team. He already knows UCF freshman running back Stacy Gage and his wide receiver teammate, Santonyo Isaac, was already part of UCF's 2025 class.

Stroud said his official visit would likely happen sometime during the fall. He's already circled two games for sure that he'll be attending: The season opener vs. New Hampshire and the Big 12 home opener vs. Colorado.



