Jaylen Heyward set social media ablaze this weekend.

While on his UCF official visit, the Georgia commit and nation's No. 6 safety posted a series of photos from the Bounce House locker room. Photo shoots are a standard ritual for any visit, but Heyward's posts were particularly amusing.

There was "Coach AP" (Heyward grew up a big Adrian Peterson fan) sporting the typical sideline look complete with visor. The biggest hit though was a shirtless photo of Heyward standing beside his two would-be position coaches, defensive coordinator Addison Williams and co-DC David Gibbs. Between his own tweet and the one shared by "no context college football" (@nocontextcfb), it was viewed nearly 150,000 times.

"I first came in there and said I wasn't going to take a photo shoot because I've been here so many times," Heyward said. "I really wasn't going to, but I got in there and decided to be a coach for the day. So I put on the coach's outfit, the pants, a tight shirt. I felt like being a coach. I tucked in the shirt a little bit. From there, I'm like I want to have a good time. I started putting everything on. Trying to see the best combos and everything."

Heyward didn't realize the shirtless picture would take off like it did.

"I took my shirt off and we were just sitting there, I'm taking my pictures," Heyward said. "Next thing is I'm like come on, coach! Get in here, coach! (Addison Williams) took his shirt off and then Coach Gibbs took his shirt off and got in there all swole up."

As for the visit, Heyward said he had a great time. The Rockledge star has been a longtime target who has visited numerous times since Gus Malzahn and his staff arrived in Orlando.

"I enjoyed it," Heyward said. "It was my first time going to Universal. I've lived in Florida my whole life and hadn't been there. Stepping into that environment was an amazing time. The scenery was amazing."

He recapped the highlights.

"When I first got in (on Friday), we took the ferry to Hard Rock and ate with the coaches," Heyward said. "I got to know the players and coaches a lot more. Then we went out to Topgolf. They taught me how to golf. I'm not really good at golfing. That's not one of my sports. They taught me and I learned. I had fun this whole weekend, just getting to know them and their families."