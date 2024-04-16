UCF has shot up the list for a four-star defensive end from Texas.

Michael Riles of Port Arthur Memorial visited Orlando late last week to attend the Knights' spring game. That's also the hometown and high school alma mater of UCF running backs coach Kam Martin, who is recruiting him.

"That's my guy," Riles said of Martin. "I've known him since I was like five years old. My uncle and him played together in high school. It was great seeing him. He's like family."

Riles was offered by UCF in March 2023, not long after Martin returned to Gus Malzahn's staff. Last week was his first visit to UCF.

"Definitely not my last," Riles said. "I got in Friday morning. When I got there I met with the coaches and got a campus tour. I loved everything about UCF. I love everything there. It feels like a small town. I loved the coaches. Coach (Ted) Roof, Coach Malzahn, I loved all them. That's a great coaching staff."