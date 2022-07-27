Four-star DE Xavier Porter loves 'family environment' at UCF

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2024 four-star defensive lineman Xavier Porter was among the plethora of top recruits in attendance for UCF's "Knight Splash" event on Tuesday night.

This was Porter's second visit to campus this year as he also attended the spring game in April.

"I loved it," Porter said. "Originally, it was going to be a pool party. Since we got rained out, we took some photos and got to know the coaches a little more. Really just chopping it up with all the guys, talking about real stuff and life."

He loved bonding with the coaches and staff, including Kenny Ingram, Kenny Martin, Cole Heard, Clayton Geathers, Brandon Washington and many more.

"We all got along. It was great talking to everybody. It was so cool."

That included the head man himself.

"Coach Gus (Malzahn) brought me into his office when I checked so we could have a one-on-one," Porter said. "He said I'd be a great fit for the program and for the school. He's a really cool guy, very down to earth. He keeps it real and doesn't sugarcoat anything. A great stat about him is he's the only active coach that's beaten Nick Saban three times. That's kind of big."

UCF brought out the wow factor with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Malzahn drove players around the stadium.

"You know we had to take a ride in the Rolls Royce," Porter said. "My guys I was with, we were like, 'Man this is fire!'"

What stood out the most?

"It was really getting to know the coaches and talking to everybody, seeing their vibe," Porter said. "It felt like a family there. It's really like a family environment at UCF. I feel like it would be a great college experience."

Porter also has a family connection - his mother and brother went to UCF. He attended the War on I-4 last season and "definitely plans" to attend more games this season.

Other early offers include Florida State, NC State, Louisville, Iowa State, South Florida and Wake Forest.



