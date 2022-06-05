Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive tackle John Walker is narrowing down his options, focusing on five schools including UCF, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and Florida.

He's been over to East Orlando many times and was back again this weekend for his official visit.

"It went well," Walker said. "I had fun with the coaches. I had fun being with the players. I was able to look more into the facilities. I live around here, so it was cool just hanging out and everything like that."

Continuing to build on those relationships was the best part of the visit, Walker said.

"Just having that bond with them. Talking ball with the coaches and just seeing how they are outside of football."

He's already close with Kenny Martin, who would be his future position coach if he came to UCF.

"I like Coach Martin, he's a good coach," Walker said. "We've been talking since my sophomore year. We talk for hours on the phone. We talk ball. We talk different things, not just about football. It's cool talking to him."