Four-star DT John Walker: UF, UM, Michigan, Ohio State or UCF?

Today is Decision Day for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive tackle John Walker.

The elite prospect has trimmed his list to five schools: Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and UCF.

Many believe UCF and Ohio State are the favorites with the Knights trending in recent days.

Walker has visited UCF many times, including in early June for his official visit.

"They're doing some big things," Walker said following his UCF visit. "They're going to the Big 12. They're making some big moves. Big things are happening. Big-time players are coming here. By the time 2023 comes, with this coaching staff and the recruiting, UCF is gonna be big."

The commitment is scheduled for 6 p.m. Walker plans to live stream on his personal Instagram. Rivals will also be there and signal-permitting will live stream via Youtube as well (video above).







