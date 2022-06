Loganville (Ga.) Grayson offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024. Rivals.com ranks Flynn the No. 1 center in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Rivals' Adam Gorney caught up with Flynn to talk about several schools, including Georgia, Auburn and UCF.

"UCF really surprised me," Flynn said. "It was the feel and the atmosphere. The coaches really rolled out the red carpet for me."