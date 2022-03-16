Four-star OT Clay Wedin impressed with UCF coaches

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood day offensive tackle Clay Wedin, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, visited UCF on Tuesday for their first day of spring practice.

"It was a very impressive visit overall," Wedin said in a text. "My favorite part that stood out to me was learning how much development (offensive line) coach (Herb) Hand has done in the past. The players he has developed is very impressive."

Overall, Wedin said the coaching staff is the aspect he likes most about UCF.

"I really like the culture that coach (Gus) Malzahn has instilled and how coach Hand and (strength) coach (Chris) Dawson have developed players," Wedin said.

Wedin has more than 40 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

He has one official visit set to Michigan State the weekend of June 10. He plans to visit Auburn this upcoming weekend and Miami on April 9.



