Four-star OT Payton Kirkland enjoys Bounce House Weekend

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Payton Kirkland has been a top UCF target from day one.

Just hours after Gus Malzahn's introductory press conference in February, the head coach reached out to the Class of 2023 four-star prospect to let him know he had an offer from the Knights.

Kirkland made his way to campus on Saturday for "Bounce House Weekend," UCF's mega recruiting event of official and unofficial visits.

"I had a great time," Kirkland said. "It was a lot of high energy."

Kirkland said the day was not as much about football, but more so about bonding with the coaching staff and other recruits in attendance.

"We got there around 9 o'clock and saw a presentation," Kirkland said. "Then we did some stuff like an eating competition, a scavenger hunt, a press conference and karaoke."

The highlight for Kirkland was the eating competition.

"There were three foods involved, pie, cake and watermelon," Kirkland said. "I won the watermelon competition. I was teamed up with UCF's offensive line commit, Miguel Maldonado. That was my favorite part because I love to compete."

The scavenger hunt took place all over campus.

"We got a piece of paper with clues on it, then we'd go around campus and take pictures once we found it."

The karaoke became a Travis Williams vs. Herb Hand rap battle, pitting UCF's defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

"It was a tie," Kirkland said. "Those guys rapped it out."

Kirkland said it was great meeting Malzahn as they've been communicating now for more than a year.

"I really enjoyed myself," Kirkland said. "It was pretty cool out there."

Kirkland, rated by Rivals.com as the No. 79 player in his class, says there's a lot to like about UCF and the future under Malzahn.

"I like the way everything is going right now," he said. "In a few years, everybody better watch out."





