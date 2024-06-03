Malik Washington, the nation's top uncommitted quarterback prospect, loved his Bounce House Weekend visit to UCF.

"It went great," Washington said. "I had a great time. (We went to) Universal, and everything like that. It was a good experience."

The recruits stayed on property at the Universal Orlando Resort and visited the Islands of Adventure theme park. Washington said the park visit was definitely a highlight. He particularly enjoyed riding The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

"It was pretty fun," Washington said.

What was his biggest takeaway about UCF?

"Probably the people they have around," Washington said. "They're good people. The players took care of me. They were real friendly. There's a lot of good people here."

Washington, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, attends Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Md. As a junior, he completed 195 of 313 passes for 2,093 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 204 yards and six touchdowns.