UCF is among the schools that will get an official visit from four-star quarterback Malik Washington.

The product of Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland spoke with Rivals at the recent Rivals Camp Series event in Charlotte. Washington took his first official visit to Virginia Tech earlier this month.

"It was amazing," Washington said of his VT visit which coincided with their spring game. "There's a lot of support there. People in Blacksburg love Virginia Tech football and they showed out for the spring game. 35,000 attendance which is crazy."

Washington is also scheduled to visit UCF (May 31), Syracuse (June 7) and Maryland (June 21). Pittsburgh and Colorado could also get OVs.

Syracuse: "I'm excited to see what they do this season. They seem to have a good culture with good people in their program. I'm excited to see their product on the field."

UCF: "(I'm looking forward to) building that relationship even more. I've been there one time and had a good experience. I'm looking forward to getting down there."

Maryland: "I want to see how they operate on a day-to-day basis."

UCF's 2025 recruiting class of eight commitments is currently ranked No. 17 nationally. The Knights did have an early 2025 quarterback commitment in EJ Colson, though he pushed up his academic timeline to reclassify for 2024 and will officially enroll later this summer.

UCF currently has a pair of young quarterbacks in redshirt freshman Dylan Rizk and true freshman Riley Trujillo. Starter KJ Jefferson only has one year of eligibility remaining.







