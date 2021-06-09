Four-star RB Jamie Felix: 'I could see myself playing at UCF'

One of the top running backs in the country visited UCF on Tuesday.

Jamie Felix, a four-star prospect from Camden County (Ga.), spent most of the day on campus getting to know the staff.

"(Assistant running backs coach) Kam Martin toured me around and I spent a lot of time with (running backs) coach (Tim) Harris too," Felix said. "We talked a lot about the football side of things. We did a cool photoshoot and after that I got talk to Coach (Gus) Malzahn. It was amazing."

What stood out?

"The campus, honestly," Felix said. "The campus is really nice. Huge. The stadium is a good place to play. They were telling me how loud it gets and stuff like that."

Felix had already been building a relationship with Harris, so it was good to finally meet him in person.

"Coach Harris is like a legend in Florida," Felix said. "He's a good coach. He was telling me how Coach Malzahn is basically a running backs coach too. He said there's no better place to play in the country if you're a running back."

Malzahn and Felix had actually crossed paths before.

"We met during my freshman year when he came to Camden," Felix said. "He was at Auburn obviously and we didn't really talk again until he got the UCF job. I'm a tough running back that's played through injuries and he said he liked that about me because running backs are going to be banged up a lot. He said that showed a lot about me. He also told me that he coached two Heisman finalist running backs. That meant a lot. There's no better place to be a running back."

Felix has an additional recruiter in UCF quarterback commit Thomas Castellanos.

"We're real close," Felix said. "He lives like 45 minutes away so we chop it up a lot and hang out. He wants me to come to UCF with him."

His other offers include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, LSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Tennessee and many others.

Felix said UCF is right up there.

"I like the area," Felix said. "It's beautiful. They told me Orlando gets like 200-plus days of sunshine. I really want to go where it's kind of hot. I don't like the cold. I couldn't play every day in the cold. I could see myself playing at UCF."

In addition to UCF, Felix said Georgia Tech, Florida, South Florida and Penn State are among the schools recruiting him the hardest. He plans to visit GT on Thursday.

"I'm looking for a family atmosphere," Felix said. "Coaches that are like a family and take me in. If I gel, we gel and we'll get a lot of stuff accomplished."

Felix hopes to have a decision later this summer prior to his senior season.





