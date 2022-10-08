UCF has added yet another four-star to their 2023 recruiting class.

Randy Pittman, a tight end from Mosley High School near Panama City, announced his decision on Saturday to coincide with his 18th birthday. Pittman, who was previously committed to Florida State, visited UCF during June and was thought to be a strong lean since the trip.

"It was fun," Pittman told Rivals in an earlier interview about his UCF visit. "They took me out to eat, took me bowling, and they talked about the life of a UCF player. I saw the facilities, the city, and we ate really well – for real."

UCF sees Pittman as a big-time threat in the passing game.

"They compare me to the tight end they have now, Kemore Gamble; he's a senior. They want me to play his style."

Florida State had remained in the picture and Mississippi State was also making a push.

"I really like (UCF)," Pittman stated. "I like what they are trying to build. I like what they are doing and how they are doing it; I really liked that."

UCF is up to 11 commitments in the 2023 class. Pittman is No. 4 in terms of four-star prospects, joining Kaven Call, John Walker and Braeden Marshall.



