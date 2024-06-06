A year ago, St. Augustine wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. was one of the select unofficial visitors for Bounce House Weekend.

Now with his recruiting class in the full spotlight, Jenkins returned to the same event as an official visitor. He spoke about why this particular trip was special.

"Mainly just the conversations I had with the coaches," Jenkins said. "Every time I come here it's just love. It's a feeling I can't really express. It's always love every time I come here. Not just from my position coach, but from the head coach on down. They don't just say it, but show I'm a priority for this program. That's what stands out to me the most."

Offered more than a year ago, Jenkins has visited multiple times including games last season. Gus Malzahn visited his high school in January. Offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. has also remained close since he rejoined the staff in January.

"Basically (Harris) was showing how I would be used at UCF," Jenkins said. "He was letting me know who's leaving, who's coming in. How I'd fit in with the offense and how I can achieve the goals I want to achieve."

His host was freshman receiver Bredell Richardson, who made a big spring debut.

"That's a dude right there," Jenkins said.