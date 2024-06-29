St. Augustine wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. is a Knight.

The longtime UCF target announced his decision on Saturday afternoon during a ceremony at his local Applebee's. Other hats on the table included Mississippi State, Louisville and South Florida.

Jenkins first eliminated the hats from the two out-of-state schools.

"I'm staying in Florida," Jenkins said. "It's down to UCF and USF."

Moments later, the four-star prospect revealed his choice.

"I just want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and everybody for supporting me," Jenkins said. "With that being said, I'm officially committing to the University of Central Florida."

Jenkins put on the UCF hat and then revealed a Knights script t-shirt he was wearing underneath his jacket.

"Go Knights!," Jenkins exclaimed as he embraced family members.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Jenkins gives UCF a much-needed big receiver.

"I'm a huge priority for them and I love the way they want to use me in their offense," Jenkins recently told Rivals. "Me and coach Gus (Malzahn) have an awesome relationship and I like the way he gets his ballers the ball. Coach (Tim) Harris loves my build and wants to use me as a playmaker in the offense. I feel like I can play early, and I love how my wide receivers coach is also is the offensive coordinator."

Jenkins has been a frequent visitor to UCF over the last year and a half. He has attended the last two Bounce House Weekends, the most recent one being his official visit.

St. Augustine reached the state championship game in 2023, thanks in part to Jenkins' contributions. He caught 62 passes for nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"I'm a playmaker that can do anything," Jenkins said. "I'm a big guy, 6-2, 180. I'm mainly known as a deep threat guy. Working the press, being an outside guy. I've got the route running down and the hands. When it comes to a receiver I check all the boxes."

He loves to watch NFL veteran Julio Jones.

"He's one of the best overall and I feel like I can compare to his game and style," Jenkins said.

Jenkins is the second four-star prospect to commit to UCF this week, joining defensive back Rukeem Stroud who announced on Monday. The Knights' 2025 class currently stands at 11 commitments, though that number is expected to grow throughout the month of July.



