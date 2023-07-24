UCF, Kentucky and Penn State are the finalists for Hardley Gilmore, a four-star wide receiver from Pahokee.

Gilmore, who recently reclassified from 2025 to 2024, officially visited all three schools during June. He will announce his commitment on Aug. 25.



"(Wide receivers) Coach (Grant) Heard, he had Javon Baker," Gilmore told Rivals in a prior interview. "I train with Top Shelf Performance. I am close with Javon Baker; they produce. Coach Heard is a great guy; we have a great connection."

Gilmore had 43 receptions for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His quarterback was four-star Austin Simmons, who also recently reclassified (initially recruited as a 2025 prospect, Simmons wrapped up his high school requirements this summer and has enrolled at Ole Miss).

UCF has one wide receiver commitment in their 2024 class - Kason Stokes. Besides Gilmore, other players at the position being actively recruited include Bredell Richardson, Ric'Darious Farmer and Lawayne McCoy.



