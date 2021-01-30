UCFSports - Four-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala talks UCF pledge

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had narrowed it down to Maryland, UCF, Hawaii, UCLA, Nebraska and USC and on Saturday he made his decision.

Even without a coach, there was too much at UCF for Mokiao-Atimalala to turn down.

“It was really my connection with (Dillon Gabriel) and I made that commitment to coach (Josh Heupel) and after he left I was kind of disappointed but you have to do what’s best for you,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “I just felt in my heart that UCF was the place for me.

“With me not being able to take any other visits, in the past I was able to visit UCF so that was a blessing in disguise. DG, the people, the fans, the amount of love, the amount of love they show for the Hawaii boys, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The four-star receiver from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell already has a slight connection with Gabriel on the field and the two Hawaiian players have talked often about playing together in college.

It’s now a reality.

“I played with him in the LA adidas tournament and now that we’re back together it’s all about getting that connection back and being able to go out and make plays,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “I know he’s going to give me the opportunity to make a play and our bond off the field is only going to help our bond on the field so we’re excited.”

Just as the four-star receiver from Ewa Beach Campbell was making up his mind in recent days, Heupel took the Tennessee job. The two talked and Heupel tried to get Mokiao-Atimalala to Tennessee. But a decision was made for a reason and so the four-star stuck with his commitment.

“There was hesitation,” Mokiao-Atimalala said.

“I really had to evaluate with my family because right after that happened we were surprised and shocked and then coach called us a day after it happened and asked if I wanted to come over to Tennessee. We really had to think it through and my dad said that we committed to UCF for a reason so let’s not change that. I agree with him. That’s my dad and so we’re rolling. UCF it is.”