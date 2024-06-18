Waden Charles loved his official visit experience at UCF.

The four-star wide receiver from Palm Beach Central committed to Miami last fall before reopening his recruitment several weeks ago. He took his first official visit to Arkansas on June 7 and spent this past weekend in Orlando.

"I had a great time," Charles said. "It was a great atmosphere. It's a great relationship I'm building with the coaches and players on the team.

"My host was Stacy Gage, the freshman running back. I was hanging out with other players too. We went out and had a good time. They treated me like I was one of the players already. It was a great time."

The outings included a trip to Universal's Island of Adventure. His favorite ride was the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Charles spent a lot of time with head coach Gus Malzahn and most of the offensive staff, including Tim Harris Jr., Darin Hinshaw and Nate Craig-Myers.

"We had a whole meeting going over the offense," Charles said. "They showed me some of the big plays they made, how they run their offense and move guys around, putting guys in position to make plays. They were showing that I can do the same thing."