The barrage of social media negativity hasn't gone unnoticed by wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

After UCF's losses to Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, some in the fanbase have taken to various outlets to voice their displeasure with criticism directed towards coaches and players.

"A lot of the fans like to blame the coaching staff, but at the end of the day, it's a lot of stuff the players could have controlled out there," Davis said. "I could have caught some balls in the end zone. DG (Dillon Gabriel) could have thrown better down the field. Things like that. You can't sit there and blame the coaching staff. The players, we didn't make plays. It's plain and simple. We didn't make the plays. When people are going at Coach Heup and all those guys, I just feel like it's wrong because that's not the reason why it happened."

Davis and many of his teammates are active on Twitter and Instagram, so they do notice the constant stream of commentary.

"We avoid it, but obviously you still see it," Davis said. "I don't care if anybody is coming at my neck. Come on. You're going to make mistakes. People are going to be with you one day. McKenzie's freshman year and they're booing him off the field and now everybody praises him? That's how it is. That's why you have to have a close brotherhood, a family, and play for each other.

"We kind of laugh at it to be honest. We were laughing when they were getting on DG on social media. It's funny because you know the amount of work you put in. You know what happens on the field. You know what happens during practice. Nobody goes out there and tries to make mistakes. We work so hard. You think we try to do that? It's going to happen. Nobody is perfect. Jerry Rice dropped 10 balls in the first three games of his rookie season. Now he's a Hall of Famer and one of the best receivers to ever play. Come on. Mistakes are going to happen."



