As UCF looks towards the second half of the season, knowing they're going to get every team's best shot, wide receiver Gabriel Davis took a moment to reflect on their tremendous run. The Knights won 19 consecutive American Athletic Conference games before dropping a road contest at Cincinnati on Oct. 4.

"We went undefeated two years in a row," Davis said. "Everybody wants to beat the team that's doing something like that. That shows how relevant we are. A lot of people wanted to see us fall. Everybody was on our back. But that's a good thing I feel like. Everybody watching us. Everybody wants to see what UCF is gonna do. We definitely made a statement in college football."

Davis spent his free weekend mostly "chillin' out on a boat."

"Just chillin' on the water. Just relaxing."

Asked if he watched any other games, Davis said it's now difficult to leisurely view football.

"Football sort of ruins everything... I'm looking at coverages that everybody is doing, not just enjoying it. It's different now for sure."



