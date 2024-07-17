Following a successful debut as UCF's long snapper, Gage King returns for his final season in 2024.

After spending four years as a backup at Arizona State, the California native entered the transfer portal in December 2022 looking for an opportunity to start. UCF had an immediate need with Alex Ward moving on to the NFL.

"They were kind of the first school to actually reach out and offer me a scholarship," King said. "They showed they wanted me. I came here and had a great visit. Great weather good area, good coaches, good school."

Ward actually played a big role in his recruitment.

"I feel he had a say in recruiting and bringing me here," King said. "When I came on my official visit he was my host. So I met him then. And then when he was training for the NFL and Pro Day, I got to snap with him and see his philosophy on snaps and tried to implement what he's doing.

"Then he was back (in the spring) so I was able to talk to him about his first NFL season, what were his pitfalls, the good and the bad, just learning. I love asking guys who have made it to that level what they do and where they struggle. So if I get that opportunity, I can use what they already did and apply it to myself."

UCF actually has two NFL snappers. Charley Hughlett, now with the Cleveland Browns, has spent a decade in the league.

"I think it's really special," King said. "It's something that kind of excites me, seeing what they do on a daily basis and knowing it's something obtainable because they went through here, and especially being so connected to Alex Ward. I can text or call him. We text all the time.

"My hope is to continue that and maybe UCF will have three someday in the NFL."