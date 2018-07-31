UCF's commitment train continued to roll on Monday with an announcement from Kendre' Gant, the third player in as many days to join the Knights' 2019 class.

Gant, a defensive athlete from Port St. Joe, was an early target of the staff, picking up his offer in February.

"I was always loving it," Gant said of UCF. "They told me I was their top priority and they really needed me."

He had first visited Orlando back in March.

"The facilities really stood out," Gant said. "The campus is great and they're building new stuff too."

Gant said he always planned to make a decision by the end of the summer and was primarily focused on UCF, Louisville and Cincinnati as his top three. He performed well at a recent Florida State camp and their staff was interested, but hadn't offered yet.

UCF tight ends coach Jon Cooper served as his primary recruiter.

"That's my man right there," Gant said. "He texted me every week and always kept in touch. I told him yesterday, 'Coach, I'm ready to do this. I'm ready to commit.' That was right before my practice and I called him afterward and then I talked to Coach (Josh) Heupel. He didn't know I was committing. He was like, 'We need to get you back down here,' and I was like, 'Yeah coach, I'm ready to commit right now.' He was like, 'For real?' His whole mood changed. He was so excited."

Gant plays all over the field for Port St. Joe. He did receive some serious looks as a wide receiver, but UCF sees his best potential on defense.

"Outside linebacker," Gant said. "They want me to rush the quarterback, get in space and cover. They always said they loved how fast I can get in the backfield and get to the QB."

Gant is UCF's 14th overall commit and the fourth linebacker in the class, joining Tatum Bethune, O.C. Brothers Jr. and Jeremiah Jean.





