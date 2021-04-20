UCFSports - Georgia DB loved UCF's spring game jerseys

UCF's spring game jerseys - featuring the players' Twitter usernames - made waves in the college football world. It was noticed by recruits too including Amari Jackson, a defensive back from Georgia who was in attendance inside the Bounce House.

"The atmosphere was amazing," Jackson said. "I really liked how all the football players had their Twitter names on the back of their jerseys. It's all about expanding their brand."

Jackson, a cornerback at McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing, already has more than a dozen offers from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, NC State, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest. UCF jumped in on March 12.

"Coach (Addison) Williams is my recruiter and we're building a great relationship," Jackson said.

Jackson said he doesn't have any favorites yet, but he's definitely intriguing by UCF.

"I really like the coaching staff and the environment around the school," he said.