Georgia DT Terry Simmons Jr. blown away by UCF

Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day defensive tackle Terry Simmons Jr. received a special birthday present earlier this month when UCF officially made their offer. He visited UCF for the first time on Tuesday to see the Knights' kick off spring drills.

He was there with his teammate, linebacker Troy Ford Jr., also a top UCF target.

"I got there early and was able to sit through meetings and watch film with the team," Simmons said. "I then met up with Troy at practice around 9. I actually had a facilities tour pretty early, around 7:30. They have great facilities. They were showing me the stuff they're putting in and renovating for the future. It's going to be something special."

Simmons basically shadowed the team as if he was a college player already.

"I went to two meetings, the whole defensive meeting and the d-tackles meeting," Simmons said. "It was good. It gave me a look at how college players prepare each day for practice. It was very detailed. You have to be paying attention."

He also watched his first college practice.

"I liked it," Simmons said. "I like the intensity they brought, especially on the first day. I was watching the drills they do. I watched how Coach (Kenny) Martin coaches. He wasn't just with the d-line. He was with the linebackers and DBs working on tackling drills. All their coaches have a part in the team. It doesn't matter if you coach the d-tackles. You work with everybody. They have a real family type of team going on."

Simmons already feels a close bond with Coach Martin, who is also his recruiter.

"I didn't realize he was so young," Simmons said. "I like him a lot. He's a real cool dude. I feel I can relate to him a lot. He's real down to earth. He really gets the players. Maybe it's because of his age, but he understands what a young guy is thinking. When he talks to you, he knows how to relate and talk to you so you do your best.