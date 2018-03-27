When Glen Elarbee was presented the opportunity to join Josh Heupel at UCF, the former Missouri offensive line coach didn't hesitate.

Elarbee, who has made several stops in his decade-plus coaching career, says Heupel has everything you look for in a head coach -- a perfect blend of personality to go along with football I.Q.

UCFSports.com recently caught up with the Georgia native to talk about joining Heupel, the early progress being made this spring and how his family is enjoying life in Central Florida.

You were the first one to join Coach Heup's staff, coming with him from Mizzou. What was it about Coach Heupel that made you believe in him and not hesitate in joining him down here?

"He's probably the rarest combination I've been around of a guy that is one, really cares about players, coaches, people as individuals, and unreal smart intellectually. X's and O's, vision, structure, knows what he wants. You combine those two things, as you go through a career, a guy may be tilted one way or another, but for him to have both those attributes is unbelievable."

What impressed you once you got to know him at Mizzou?

"Just his attention to detail. Everything we do has such a fine point to each piece of the coaching. It all ties in together. There's not anything that we don't do that doesn't have a reason for why we're doing it... It all has purpose and he does a great job with tying it all together to be able to see it and get it done."

Coming into a new situation, you try to get to know the players, how has that process been even before spring?

"It's awesome. It's so easy because you've got such a great group of dudes. Just really like hanging around them. They like being with each other. They're so welcoming. This is their team. They do a great job of that and all you have to do is provide the structure. Hey, we want to do this, this and this and they handle it, take off and run with it. It's been a lot of fun."