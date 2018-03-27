When Glen Elarbee was presented the opportunity to join Josh Heupel at UCF, the former Missouri offensive line coach didn't hesitate.
Elarbee, who has made several stops in his decade-plus coaching career, says Heupel has everything you look for in a head coach -- a perfect blend of personality to go along with football I.Q.
UCFSports.com recently caught up with the Georgia native to talk about joining Heupel, the early progress being made this spring and how his family is enjoying life in Central Florida.
You were the first one to join Coach Heup's staff, coming with him from Mizzou. What was it about Coach Heupel that made you believe in him and not hesitate in joining him down here?
"He's probably the rarest combination I've been around of a guy that is one, really cares about players, coaches, people as individuals, and unreal smart intellectually. X's and O's, vision, structure, knows what he wants. You combine those two things, as you go through a career, a guy may be tilted one way or another, but for him to have both those attributes is unbelievable."
What impressed you once you got to know him at Mizzou?
"Just his attention to detail. Everything we do has such a fine point to each piece of the coaching. It all ties in together. There's not anything that we don't do that doesn't have a reason for why we're doing it... It all has purpose and he does a great job with tying it all together to be able to see it and get it done."
Coming into a new situation, you try to get to know the players, how has that process been even before spring?
"It's awesome. It's so easy because you've got such a great group of dudes. Just really like hanging around them. They like being with each other. They're so welcoming. This is their team. They do a great job of that and all you have to do is provide the structure. Hey, we want to do this, this and this and they handle it, take off and run with it. It's been a lot of fun."
Coach Heupel mentioned Wyatt Miller as a veteran who has been doing the right things, do you look to him to be a leader of that group?
"Absolutely. Him and Hoody (Tyler Hudanick) have done a great job leadership wise. I haven't had a chance to walk in and be around two guys that are that cultivated with leadership who get that much done. It's made my job easy, man. I'm just really happy to have those things."
From an offensive line standpoint, what are your objectives this spring? Some guys return, though they have to re-earn their jobs, but there are some obvious jobs open from guys who graduated, like left tackle. Are you trying to solidify a top five by the end of spring?
"I think really it's a mentality right now. Today the focus was pad level and being physical at the point of attack. I think competing and pad level and being physical... We want to be a physical, dominant bunch up front. We're going to try to make sure we're right assignment wise, but man, we want to knock somebody off the ball too."
Do you have an idea who might be in the mix for that left tackle job?
"More experimentation in trying to find the best five players right now. That's the thing. We've got to put the five best on the field. Whoever that would be, then we'll kind of start settling to where those guys need to sort out position wise."
How are you enjoying life here in Central Florida?
"It's awesome. Anybody who can't enjoy Orlando is crazy. It's been beautiful. The weather is awesome. My family is absolutely loves it. We love being around Heup and when it's the weekend everything you want is right here. And it isn't freaking minus-eight or whatever it might somewhere else in the country. It's awesome."
Who were your coaching mentors growing up? I know you played at Middle Tennessee and have coached a different places.
"The guy I played for, Joe Wickline, was a big influence on my life as anyone. He helped me as a player and also develop as a man. I always kind of look to him like a father. He helped me understand what I need to do and made a better player and a better person every day."
When April 21 gets here, what will make this a successful spring for your offensive line?
"I think it's just getting better each day. That's the old Bull Durham cliche line, but you just don't want to take any steps back. There's so few opportunities that if we waste one, we won't get it back. As long as we keep making strides every day, I think we'll be fine."