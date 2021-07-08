Godby RB Chase Gillespie shined at UCF camp, talks recruiting

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby all-purpose back Chase Gillespie had a busy June that included camp stops at several schools, including UCF, Tulane, West Virginia, Appalachian State and Georgia State.

The All-Big Bend player, who rushed for 905 yards on 118 carries with 14 touchdowns as a junior, said three of his visits in particular stood out: UCF, Tulane and WVU.

"They all showed me how they'd be able to use me in the offense and also as part of the passing game," Gillespie said. "All the coaches always say how they like my versatility. I'm not just a guy who runs the ball, I can catch the ball out of the backfield and line up in the slot."

UCF has yet to offer, but he's still high on their board. He speaks often with co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tim Harris Jr.

"His main message has always been to keep working, never stop and go hard," Gillespie said. "They like me a lot and says they're continuing to evaluate me. Their facilities are really nice. I liked that a lot. Coach (Gus) Malzahn thought I did really well in the camp and said it was good to get me down there."

Tulane has also been heavily recruiting him. The Green Wave offered in early June.

"Coach (Jamaal) Fobbs showed me the different ways they can get me the ball," Gillespie said. "How I can line up in the backfield like a super back they have. I really liked the business program there. That's what I want to major in."

WVU was one of his first offers and he said he really enjoyed the experience in Morgantown.

"The coach was showing me film on how they would use me," Gillespie said. "We were doing the same drills in the camp as they do with their own running backs and they showed how that will translate in the games."

Kansas has also jumped in and Gillespie says he'll be in Lawrence soon.

"Kansas is recruiting me heavily right now," he said. "I'm supposed to go up there at the end of July. They've talked about getting me up there on an official visit too. I'm still learning about them. I know they got the Buffalo head coach. I talk to their running backs coach, Jonathan Wallace."

Another school looking to get Gillespie on campus is East Carolina.

"Coach (Chris) Foster is hitting me up," Gillespie said. "They're talking about getting me up on an official visit."

Gillespie said he's "wide open" among all the schools recruiting him.

"I'm looking for a place that feels like home," he said. "I'd like a school that will be a good opportunity that will help set me up for life because I know football doesn't last forever."



