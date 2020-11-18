UCFSports - Greg McCrae found a 'family' at UCF

Greg McCrae never could have imagined several years ago when he joined the UCF football team as a walk-on that he'd leave as one of the greatest running backs in school history.

McCrae, who will be honored on Senior Day this Saturday though is undecided if he'll return for another season, currently ranks No. 8 on the Knights' all-time rushing yards list and fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns with opportunities to climb a couple more spots before it's said and done.

McCrae spoke to the media on Wednesday as UCF continued preparations for No. 7 Cincinnati.

This is coming into your last couple games of the season. There's a possibility this could be your last year. Has that crossed your mind? What have you thought about your time at UCF?

"I appreciate all the moments, coaches, players that I've been around. All the games, the fans. All the people that I've come into contact with. Just appreciation for all the things that come with being here over the past four years."

Obviously a huge challenge coming up against Cincinnati. One of the top defenses in the country. As you've been watching them on tape this week, what stands out?

"They play with a lot of energy. A lot of heart. They fly around. They stay assignment sound. They get takeaways. For us, we've got to protect the ball and just fitted in what we do. Go out there and play our best ball."

It might be hard to think about this during the season, but since you do have an extra year of eligibility if you want it, have you thought about your future after this season, whether you would go on to the next level or use the extra year?

"I've been thinking about it, but as of right now I'm just focused on this game. I'm putting that on the back burner, just focusing on this game and the task at hand."

Has there been much talk with the players about the importance of this game and being the hunters?

"We're always in the hunter mentality regardless. We always have the mindset of going out and attacking. They're ranked whatever, but we go out there and hunt and we're going to play our best ball like we try to do every week."