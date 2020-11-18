UCFSports - Greg McCrae found a 'family' at UCF

Greg McCrae found a 'family' at UCF
Greg McCrae never could have imagined several years ago when he joined the UCF football team as a walk-on that he'd leave as one of the greatest running backs in school history.
McCrae, who will be honored on Senior Day this Saturday though is undecided if he'll return for another season, currently ranks No. 8 on the Knights' all-time rushing yards list and fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns with opportunities to climb a couple more spots before it's said and done.
McCrae spoke to the media on Wednesday as UCF continued preparations for No. 7 Cincinnati.
This is coming into your last couple games of the season. There's a possibility this could be your last year. Has that crossed your mind? What have you thought about your time at UCF?
"I appreciate all the moments, coaches, players that I've been around. All the games, the fans. All the people that I've come into contact with. Just appreciation for all the things that come with being here over the past four years."
Obviously a huge challenge coming up against Cincinnati. One of the top defenses in the country. As you've been watching them on tape this week, what stands out?
"They play with a lot of energy. A lot of heart. They fly around. They stay assignment sound. They get takeaways. For us, we've got to protect the ball and just fitted in what we do. Go out there and play our best ball."
It might be hard to think about this during the season, but since you do have an extra year of eligibility if you want it, have you thought about your future after this season, whether you would go on to the next level or use the extra year?
"I've been thinking about it, but as of right now I'm just focused on this game. I'm putting that on the back burner, just focusing on this game and the task at hand."
Has there been much talk with the players about the importance of this game and being the hunters?
"We're always in the hunter mentality regardless. We always have the mindset of going out and attacking. They're ranked whatever, but we go out there and hunt and we're going to play our best ball like we try to do every week."
How do you want to be remembered? What do you want your legacy to be?
"I'll leave it up to them to say how they want to remember me. However they remember me, whatever legacy I leave, that's up to other people to say."
As your UCF career is possibly coming to an end, looking back on your time here, what's been your favorite memory? Is there a game or something that you remember? What's your favorite moment?
"That's a hard question too because there's been so many great moments. So many great players. I just think the brotherhood of being here. Players I've been around. Some of the great running backs like Adrian Killins, Taj McGowan. McKenzie Milton. Just the overall brotherhood. The coaches, the atmosphere. Everything. It's not one moment. I think I'll miss everything in general."
Have you ever thought about getting into coaching?
"Yeah. Coach Tuck helps me with things like that. I ask him questions sometimes and he's always giving me tips and things like that for when I become a coach. He believes I can be one. I really want to be one when I'm done with my football career. He's always helping me out. Kind of showing me the ropes. Things coaches do that we don't even think about or even see in building relationships with the players like he has done with me and other players. I really do think I can be a coach in the future and I think he believes in me too."
How does Greg McCrae want Greg McCrae to be remembered?
"I want to be remembered as a hard worker. Every game that I played in since we've been here, coaches give out these bands called 640 club and a game ball. Basically that just means when you're out there every single play you're playing as hard as you can for every snap whistle to whistle. There's never been a game I haven't been a 640 member or game ball member. I want myself and all of Knight Nation, players, to know every time I was out there I gave everything I had. Every play, every snap, every second. Any time I was out there, I gave everything I had from snap to the final whistle of the game. Every practice I was out there I gave everything I had. That's how I want to be remembered. No matter what's going on, no matter the scoreboard, I gave everything I had from snap to whistle."
Could you have imagined the impact you had on this program when you decided to come to UCF as a walk-on?
"No, I didn't. Just the way life panned out. The way things have happened. I never imagined all the things that happened. All the success in the program. I just wanted to be a part of a team and I ended up being part of a family."
Is there one piece of advice you would give to your freshman self?
"Trust the process. I feel like when you come in at a young age, I think this is for everybody, you just want to be in there and ready to play. It's just a process. That would be one thing. Trust the process. Trust your coaches. Trust what they're telling you. Everything will work out."
I think Coach Tucker said you're getting ready to graduate in December? Is that right?
"I just finished two of my classes. Got a final exam Friday and after that I'll have one class left. I'll be a college grad soon."