Brent Key's first bowl game as the head coach of Georgia Tech will be against his former employer.

Gathered in front of reporters for Tech's bowl announcement press conference, Key was informed a couple minutes in they'd be facing UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Key, a Georgia Tech alum, got his coaching start at UCF under George O'Leary. From 2005-2015, Key worked his way up from tight ends coach, offensive line coach and eventually assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

"Just got the text, just got the confirmation that we'll be playing UCF in the bowl game," Key said during his Sunday press conference. "It's cool to go back down there and play in the Gasparilla Bowl...I actually worked at that school. So it'll be a good opportunity for our team, a good opportunity for our guys to go play a good quality opponent."

Key met his wife Danielle at UCF.

"It's my alma mater vs. my wife's alma mater," Key said.

A reporter asked whether it was a "house divided."

"We're pretty united," Key said. "We're very united as one.

Key and Georgia Tech faced UCF last season in Orlando. At that time, Key was Tech's assistant head coach and offensive line coach. UCF's 27-10 win led to the firing of GT head coach Geoff Collins, which elevated Key to the interim head coach position. He would go on to earn the permanent job after leading GT to a 4-4 record the rest of the way.

Key was asked whether it was "special" to face UCF in his first bowl game.

"It's been many years ago," Key said. "It really has. The greatest connection I have from Orlando is the lady sitting right there (Danielle). It's meeting my wife down there. Starting our family there. Bear, my oldest dog, we got him while we were down there.

"But no, a lot of good friends, a lot of great relationships. There were some former players at the game we had here last year from down there that I coached. So it's a lot of good relationships. That's anywhere you go. And that's the good thing about coaching is building relationships and having relationships that last a long time."

Key was surprised the press conference was ending without perhaps the most important question.

"No one asked the real question," Key said.

All the reporters thought it was reference to Florida State's playoff snub. Nope.

Key said, "Which side is Coach O 'Leary going to sit on?"

A reporter responded that O'Leary is Key's "guy" to which Key replied, "You're darn right!"



