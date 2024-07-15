Gus Malzahn is expecting a big year from Ladarius Tennison.

The UCF newcomer by way of Rockledge, Auburn and Ole Miss wasn't among the five players he brought to Big 12 Media Day, but Malzahn wanted it known Tennison will play a vital role on the defense.

"Ladarius Tennison, I did want to say something about him," Malzahn said during last week's Big 12 Media Day interview on ESPNU. "(Tennison) was at Auburn with me, then went to Ole Miss. He was their starting will linebacker last year. He's from Orlando (Rockledge). He's going to play boundary safety for us. He's an NFL-type guy. One of the best special teams players in college football."

Tennison is among several experienced transfers expected to fill starting roles on defense. He has one year of eligibility remaining after beginning his career at Auburn (2020-21) and then moving on to Ole Miss (2022-23). He entered the transfer portal last December and enrolled at UCF in January.