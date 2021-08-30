Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Boise State Week

American and Mountain West bragging rights are on the line as the leagues' two premier programs - UCF and Boise State - will kick off the college football season this Thursday on ESPN. On Monday, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn met with the media to preview the opener.

Opening statement:

"First of all, obviously it's getting close to the game. Our guys are real excited to play a really good Boise State. When I look at them, I see experience. Experience everywhere. Offense. Nine starters (back). Defense, nine starters (back). Most of their special teams guys are back. So that's what really concerns you. They're a program that's used to winning. They're a program that's used to winning championships. We've got a lot of respect for them. Their head coach (Andy Avalos) is a very good coach. We actually faced each other a couple years ago in the first game of the year and he gave us fits [Avalos was Oregon's defensive coordinator in their 2019 meeting against Auburn].

"With us, I do feel good about where we're at. Our guys I think will be ready to go. It's a matter of learning some things. First game with a new staff with new players. We've got some transfers in. We've some freshmen added into our older guys. That's the biggest concern. We'll learn a lot about our guys. I feel very certain that we're gonna play our guts out and play hard. So excited to see who we're gonna be this season."

Have you noticed a new level of excitement from your players now that you're closer to game day?

"There's no doubt. Two weeks ago we started kind of game planning, preparing. You've got to understand from our standpoint, we're still identifying our strengths really in all three phases. We're putting the pieces of the puzzle (together). As of two weeks ago, narrowing things down. You can see a level of excitement from our players. The intensity and attention to detail has been better. That's normal for a first game. That's usual. I'd be alarmed if it wasn't that way. Our guys are getting ready to play."

When you have a new head coach at Boise, new coordinators, what's the process like of trying to anticipate what they might do? Are you going to back to their former schools and seeing what they did there?

"First games are always about adjustments. There's no doubt. We're a new staff. I'm sure they're trying to do the same thing. The thing about their program is they've been stable for a long time. Andy was actually there before. Played there and was defensive coordinator. We'll see what we're gonna get. First games are about adjustments. You game plan, you prepare and you predict. At the end of the first quarter you kind of regroup. Here's what they're doing, here's what we're doing. You've got to have a big-picture assessment of your answers. Offensively, it's probably a little more challenging. Defense, you just kind of adjust as you go. We'll have to carry a few more plays volume wise than we normally do just because we've got to involve the what-ifs. We've been working hard with that."

First game with two new head coaches, Thursday night, ESPN. What does this game mean as far as setting a tone with two premier Group of Five programs?

"First of all, I think they're a top 25 team. There's no doubt. They've earned that over a long period of time. It'll be a good test of where we're at. Real excited. Our players are ready to play in front of a packed house. This is what you play and coach for. It'll be very refreshing this year compared to everything that went on last year."

How do you temper the excitement of a first game, going against a big opponent, and making sure they don't have too much excitement?

"I think if you're prepared. They'll be excited pregame, but once the game gets started you've got to do your job. I'm sure our guys are excited about feeding off the crowd. We've got to give them something to cheer about. Our guys understand that."

What have you seen on film from Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier?

"He's won a lot of games. He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. There's nothing like experience, especially that position. We're fortunate we have experience at the quarterback position too. We have a lot of respect for him."

This is your first game in the Bounce House. What are you expecting from the environment?

"I was the coordinator at Tulsa in 2007 back in the day. The very first year (of the Bounce House). I was on the other end of it. I was very impressed then. Now being on the home side, I'm real excited. Our players and new coaches are and everything that goes with it. This is a big-time game to kick off the college football season."

You added running back Woody Barrett to the roster? What will he provide?



"He just got on board. He's trying to get himself in shape and everything that goes with that. We'll see where that goes, but we're glad he's a part of it."

What are your expectations tempo wise, and can you talk about how Dillon Gabriel and the players have adjusted to your scheme coming off last year's fast scheme?

"We'll see. They're used to play fast around here, so that definitely helps. Any time your quarterback is used to it, that's good. We'll have to see how the game unfolds and everything that goes with that. The thing about is Dillon is you can tell he's a veteran guy. He understands situations which I think is very important. Not just plays and schemes. The first game is going to be about adjustments. Most of the time it's the quarterback that has to adjust as we go. I feel real confident that he'll be ready to do that."

It will be the first game full capacity in a while. It will be your debut as the UCF coach. A top flight game with two premier programs. By the way, a season opener. Among games with hype, where does this rank on the hype level of regular season games you've played?

"That's a hard question for me to answer. I'm so wrapped up on getting ready. It's a big one, no doubt. Like I said, first games are about adjustments. First games are about doing the little things. Not having self-inflicted wounds. That's probably the biggest stress that I have is not beating ourselves. Making sure we're extremely organized and efficient."

How much of a benefit, if quarterback Joey Gatewood who just transferred in from Kentucky, if he's eligible this year, how much of a boost is that for your offense and the depth?

"First of all, he is eligible for this year. We found out. We'll see where that goes. Obviously he's a big-time talent like I've said before. There's no doubt he'll provide value to our team this year."

Have you settled your ones or twos, and when you look at special teams, how has that settled?

"We'll put a depth chart out Wednesday. We'll have everything for you guys. The specialists, we've got a battle at kicker that's going on right now. We've not named a starter, but we'll have it to you on Wednesday and be ready to go."

Over the past 15 seasons, UCF and Boise have combined for six BCS or New Year's Six bowls. How important is winning Thursday night?

"It's real important of being the first game of the year. Getting momentum and everything. We're playing at home, so obviously that should give you an advantage. But like I said, we're playing a real team that's an experienced team. I know there's a new staff, but a lot of those guys have been there before. It'll be a good test for where we're at. Our guys understand that. The good thing for me is I'm inheriting a group that's used to winning too. We'll see how things turn out."

I know you said you were still determining strengths and weaknesses. How far along are you in getting your system installed and how comfortable are you with where you're at?

"When I say that, we're still trying, we've got a good idea what our strengths and weaknesses are. There's nothing like getting out there. The first game, you learn more than you did for all of fall camp. How are we going to respond. Some guys respond differently, good or bad. We're playing a really quality team that's experienced. A lot of times you can find our strengths and deficiencies as the season goes. That's what I meant by that. We pretty much have a good idea of what we think our strengths are and our weaknesses. Trying to build around strengths. We'll continue to evolve throughout the season. Like I said, the good thing is we've got some experience up front offensively and defensively. That really helps in the long run."

Boise is trying to simulate heat and humidity during practice. You've been practicing outdoors all camp. How do you think that's an advantage?

"This is a different kind of heat. There's no doubt. It's different than it was at Auburn. It's taken me a while to get used to it. Now that once you get used to it, it kind of helps. Who knows. We'll see if that turns out to be an advantage. I will say this. It's really hot here."

Because of what happened with the recent two unbeaten seasons, it seems that's what UCF fans expect now. When you were on the booster circuit, is that what you were hearing from fans?

"This program is set up to win championships. That's what they want. That's why this job was appealing for me. I think that's a good thing. That'll help us in a lot of different ways in the future. Now you've got to go out and do it. That's part of the process. The process of getting to where we say we want to get. This season is a big part of that. I love the fact the expectations are to win championships. That's why this job was appealing to me."

I know you've got a lot of work to do, you put in long nights before a season starts. How do you excited do you get personally for the beginning of a season, a new opportunity, you're calling plays again. How excited are you for this opener?

"I'm real excited. Usually about a week before the game starts, I flip the switch. I don't need much sleep. My mind is running 110 miles per hour. I'm trying to play the game in my mind. All the what ifs. The situations. Already kind of have everything planned the best you can before you get there so you don't make an impulsive decision at a key moment. That's really been the process. It's been that way for 31 years. I love to coach. I love to coach in big games. Like I said, I'm blessed to be here and be the head coach at this program."

Any pregame rituals or traditions?

"Just my own getting prepared for a game, going through the game in my mind, mentally. That's really about it."

How can you tell if a team is ready for a season opener?

"How can you tell? Usually it's just a feel. It's usually a feel from your leaders. Because you've got a handful of guys that are going to react to your leaders. My experience is if your leaders, if they're locked in and ready to go, leaders will will you to win a lot of times. I usually judge that by the leaders in our locker room."





