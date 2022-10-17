UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wraps up the 70-13 win against Temple and looks ahead to this Saturday's game at East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.

Opening statement:

"Going on the road against a good East Carolina team. They had a big overtime win against Memphis on Saturday night. It will be our second road game. First conference road game. It's going to be a really good environment. We're looking forward to playing them."

Looking back to last Thursday, you couldn't have scripted a better offensive performance. What were the keys for that explosion?

"I think it's more of getting in a rhythm. We've done a better job of executing. We protected our quarterback. I thought that was real important. He's starting to settle down. The game is starting to slow down. Starting to get some timing with our receivers which is real critical. Our offensive line is starting to jell. I've said it all along. It takes an offensive line time. We've got two new tackles. Our starting tackle from last year moved to guard. I think that group has stayed healthy. You can see they've gotten better each week. I think it's a combination of all that."

You put up 70 points. How do you avoid a let down the following week?

"I really feel strong that we've got veteran leaders on our group. You only get 12 of these games guaranteed. Feel real strongly that our guys will be ready to play. They understand that was one week we played really good. We have a lot of respect for our opponent that we're playing this week. We played them last year and it went down to almost the last play. They've got a lot of their guys back. We've got a lot of our guys back. I don't expect any let down."

On playing a true road game:

"This is only the second road game we've had. We're going to have to be prepared for the crowd noise and everything that goes with that. I think we had a good road test earlier in the year. This is a conference road test, so it's completely different from that standpoint. We'll prepare for the crowd noise and everything that goes with that. We'll need to continue to play good football."

What is John Rhys Plumlee doing better in terms of reading the field and reading defenses?

"I think more than anything his progressions. Things are slowing down. He's starting to get the feel of playing quarterback. We thought that all along. I said earlier in the year the reality is he hadn't played quarterback for a number of years. You can see each game is starting to slow down for him. You can tell that with his progressions and his demeanor."

How key was it for Thomas Castellanos and really be able to run the offense? On top of that, that was his fourth game. The redshirt rule says you can play a maximum of four. Will you try to preserve the redshirt the rest of the way?

"We'll see how the season unfolds. We'll do our best to preserve redshirts when it is available. We'll see how the season goes. I think everybody can see what he can do. He's a guy that's a special talent. I was glad he was able to throw the ball too. He can really throw it. He's got a really good demeanor. It was really good for him to get that experience too."

ECU has a very balanced offense and has a running back (Keaton Mitchell) that just came off a 150-yard, three touchdown game, and a quarterback (Holton Ahlers) with over 2,000 yards passing already. What have you seen on film?

"You just said it. Their quarterback is a veteran guy. He's probably one of the most veteran guys in the country. He's played a lot of football. Their running back was first team All-Conference last year. We know how talented he is. They've got two receivers that are doing really good statistically. Big guys they're getting the ball to. This is a really good offense. We're going to have to play really good on defense for sure."

More on ECU QB Holton Ahlers:

"You do your best to keep him off balance. He's seen a lot of football, a lot of defenses. The moment is not too big for him. You can really tell that. We'll have to do a good job of mixing things up. Doing a good job of putting some pressure on him too. That's hard to do. He really can extend plays. He's a good runner within his own right. That's a challenge our defense has."

ECU is coming off a multi-overtime win. In your coaching experience, what it's like facing a team coming off an emotional win?

"They have momentum. That was a huge win, the way it unfolded. They won it at the end. Teams have momentum late in the year. The second half of the year. I think that's important. We know we're going to get their best. They're a confident team and they're playing at home."

Going back to Thomas Castellanos, is he the backup quarterback or is it Mikey Keene?

"Mikey is our No. 2 guy. We also want to do the same thing with Mikey. He'll be ready if called upon. We're trying our best with both those guys to preserve their (redshirts by playing them in only four games). Both of them do understand for us to win we really only have three scholarship quarterbacks that are eligible this year. We'll do whatever we can to win games within that. Try to protect their four games also. We'll see how that unfolds moving forward."

How has Timmy McClain been doing on the scout team?

"He's doing really good. Him and (Demarckus) Bowman are two dynamic guys that are down there giving our defense a good look each week. That's very important to our defense."

Take us through Tylan Grable's run and how close he came to scoring.

"That was Coach Hand's play. He's been wanting us to call that all year. It was close. We thought they'd come off the edge really hard and they bailed two guys out, so it was a little bit different look than we thought. We thought it could be a walk in (touchdown). Give them credit. They played it different. Our guys did a solid job executing. What I was proud of is he didn't stick the ball out. A lot of guys would stick the ball trying to score and the ball goes out of the end zone and they get the ball at the 20. He didn't do that. Coach Hand coached him really good on that. He's an athlete. It looked like he had the ball before."

On multiple players on offense seeing reps vs. Temple:

"I think that's very important. Not just the depth at running back but our quarterback being a runner opens things up too. Offensively, it's taking what the defense gives you. Our guys were able to do that. I think that helped us."

How important is it to keep up the momentum going into this game?

"Very important. We knew this would be a big game when you looked at the schedule. Being the first road game in conference. That's always very important. The fact we had a really close game against these guys last year. They're a talented team. We have a lot of respect for them."

Javon Baker and Lee Hunter both appeared to get a little banged up last game. What's their status?

"Javon, I think he could have continued to play. We kept him warmed up just in case. We were leading. We feel good about his chances coming back. Day to day. Lee is in that same boat. Day to day. We'll see as it gets closer to game time, both those guys' status."

After Thursday's game, you talked about the play of the younger guys. Can you expand on that after looking at the film?

"We put our twos in at the 10-minute mark of the third quarter. Let those guys play a lot. You worry about it getting sloppy. But our guys didn't. They hung in there and played hard. Developing that depth is very important, whether it's offense, defense or even special teams. Real happy with the way those guys responded."

Looking at the film, John Rhys is talking about doing the little things. His confidence, footwork, accuracy, ball placement. Even last game, he used his eyes very well to move off defenders to make bigger passing lanes. Is that something that comes with repetition?

"I think it's all of the above. His best play was probably the one that he got a little pressure in the pocket. He hit a check down right before halftime. He hit Bowser on the check down that went for 47. I think that's really big. He's starting to play the quarterback position efficiently. That's encouraging."

Talking about mistakes, penalties and turnovers, those are being cleaned up.

"We did a really good job not turning the ball over. Protecting the football. Penalties, we're getting better. We're still not overall where we want to be statistically within the country. Every week you can tell our guys about four games ago took it to heart. The way they've practiced and played good, clean disciplined football, that's a huge sign of a good team. We've got to continue that."

You've got six games down, six games to go. How would you evaluate everything at the midway point? I know there's one game you'd like to have back, but are you satisfied with how the guys are playing?

"I think you think take what it is to getting here. The good thing is we're improving. I think that's the No. 1 thing. There's probably not a whole lot of teams around the country that are improving this time of year. The challenge here at the halfway mark is to continue to do that. We've got a really challenging part of our schedule coming up. Our guys are taking this thing one game at a time, looking at East Carolina. We're working hard to get better each week. That will be the name of the game."

When you talk about few teams being able to improve. Why do you think teams don't improve?

"I don't know. We've been able to so far. We'll see. End of the year, we'll look back and see if we continue. It's hard to do. From a player standpoint, coach standpoint. Leadership I think is really big in that. The reason there's not very many is it's hard to do. That's our challenge. We'll see if we can continue."

How do you embrace the confidence around the team so it doesn't fall into a trap?

"I think it's our leaders. We've got a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football. I really don't expect a let-up as far as that goes. I think our guys understand that. We have enough leadership that I doubt that will let that happen."

Have you ever been to Greenville, North Carolina?

"I have. I think it was for recruiting."

What kind of atmosphere are you expecting? That's got a good reputation for one of the best atmospheres in the league.

"That's what we've heard. That's what we're expecting, especially after a big win. We expect to get their best. We'll do crowd noise and everything that goes with that this week too."

Are you a big barbecue guy? Eastern North Carolina puts a little vinegar in their barbecue. What's your favorite barbecue?

"I didn't know they were known for their barbecue. I'm not a big barbecue guy. I'll eat some brisket, but I'm not a big barbecue guy."



