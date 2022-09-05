UCF head coach Gus Malzahn previews this Friday's home game against Louisville.

Opening statement:

"Louisville at home this week. Last year I think everybody just how tough a loss that was for us with the circumstances that happened. I think we lost five starters during the game. I think we lost seven or eight players during the game. Then we lost our quarterback on the last play of the game. That was a real tough deal there.

"This is a game that is very important to us. I know Louisville didn't play their best this past game. We know we're going to get their best. Their quarterback is one of the top players in all of college football. He's played a lot of football. He played really good against us last year. If I remember right, their back was a little bit against the wall when we played them. We know we're going to get their best.

"We need to improve. I told our team we did some really good things game one, but there's a lot of things we need to get corrected by game two. That's what we've been talking about. We're going to have to play good in all three phases to be able to win the game."

How much of an advantage is it having extra time to prepare for Louisville, while they were playing late Saturday night?

"I hope it helps. There's no doubt, a little bit of extra time especially being a big game for us, that's definitely helped us. Hopefully that will carry over in the game."

Game planning for Louisville, how much film do you watch from last year's game or do you focus more on the Syracuse game?

"It's all of the above. If you've played somebody before, you look ahead and try to predict what they're going to do. You look and see what they've done this year maybe that's different than last year. You've got to be able to prepare for all of the above. Early in the season, your playbook has to be big. You've got to be able to adjust. They do a lot of different things defensively. They're unique. They move and twist a lot. Blitz a lot. You've got to be patient."

How much of a test will this be for the linebackers trying to contain Malik Cunnnigham?

"It will be a test for our whole defense. He's one of the best quarterbacks in college football. I know things didn't go as well as they would have liked last week. He's a phenomenal player. We know that. We saw firsthand last year. Not only the linebackers, the whole defense has to play well."

When you look back at the film, how do you evaluate what John Rhys Plumlee did and what do you want to see differently?

"That was his first time playing really a full game in two years. There's nothing like being out there. There's a couple things he'd like to have back, but it's very important to him. He's really football savvy. He's a smart guy. Each game I think you'll see him improve."

The Louisville game last year, the result was one thing and then coming home and having so many starters injured, how did you try to pick up the pieces?

"That was a real challenge. There was a lot of adversity we faced in that game. They slowed the tempo down. Every time we subbed they walked on the field and walked off the field. It really slowed down the tempo. The last play of the game when our quarterback got hurt, they actually called a time out after we'd already snapped the ball. Usually on the last play of the game you only have one desperation play and they saw it and were able to defend it. There were a lot of a frustrating things in the game. That's in the past. Our team rallied. They handled themselves like champions after that game. This is a new year. We're playing at home. We need to play good football."

What do you want to see from your receivers without the ball?

"We talked about playing better without the football. We've got a lot of new guys out there. New offense. Learning on the run. The first game we learned a lot."

Is blocking something that takes longer for receivers to pick up?

"I think the special ones play just as good without the ball. That's really what we're looking for. We've got some new guys where it was their first rodeo with us and this offense."

We saw Johnny Richardson and Isaiah Bowser run the ball. What do you want to see from them in this next game?

"They're both phenomenal running backs. They did a good job holding the ball. That's the main thing. They've done that consistently. Both of them are different and provide different looks to the defense."

You mentioned the biggest jump is usually between the first and second games?

"I think the penalties were really the thing that stood out to me that we've got to get corrected. We're working hard to do that. You can't beat yourself when you're playing a good team."

A couple players after the game on Thursday said Louisville is a game they circled on their calendar. Are your noticing a heightened sense of focus or excitement?

"I think so. Especially from the guys who weren't through that experience last year. You use everything you can to prepare yourselves in college football. It's definitely an important game for them."

Xavier Townsend, did he earn the punt return job or is that TBD?

"We'll see. He did a great job with that. We'll kind of see as we move through the year. There's a good chance you'll see both of them next week."

Mixed bag for your special teams. What do you want to see improve?

"We've got to protect the punter. The punt block was the thing that stood out. We did block a punt for a touchdown too. That was really good. I think we had a few penalties in the kicking game. We had a couple good returns. O'Keefe got near the 50-yard line twice and we had two of them called back. We had the punt return which was electric called back. The penalties and protecting the punter is the No. 1 thing."

How do you feel the offensive line did and how much of an insurance policy is it having a quarterback like John Rhys Plumlee who can run?

"Any time you've got a quarterback that can create, it helps everybody out including the offensive line. That was their first time playing together. The two tackles and our starting tackle moved to guard. Each game, as long as we stay healthy, you're going to see that group improve each game. I think they have a chance to be really good."

Considering the physicality of the game last year at Louisville, what can you impart on guys who weren't in that game?

"Any time you're playing a good team, you better buckle up. Our guys understand that. I think we'll be ready by that."

Were you surprised by the Louisville-Syracuse result?

"The other team got after them. There's no doubt. I watched it on TV. It was impressive watching what the other team did. Like I said, I think their backs were against the wall last year and we got their best shot."

Daniel Obarski missed the field goal with 14 seconds left in the first half. How did you feel about that situation?

"You would like for him to slow down and set his feet. We worked on that situation. It wasn't desperate, running it down to one. We'd like to make that. He knows that. He's a really good kicker. I think he'll have a good year."

Was it much of a competition in August between Daniel Obarski and Colton Boomer?

"It was a good competition, especially early. Colton had a little bit of a quad or something that put him behind. Daniel really came on. He had a really good fall camp. I think he's set up for a good year kicking for us."

Ryker Casey handling kickoffs?

"He's got a fresh leg. He kicked I think all of them but three into the end zone pretty good. I think he's a weapon. Taking a little bit off Daniel too to keep his leg a little fresher. Daniel last year was doing both. We really had to watch him. I think he got worn down a little bit. Hopefully that will help keep his leg fresh."

It was a year ago this past June I think when they initially said they were going to expand the College Football Playoff to 12. A lot of stuff has happened since then, UCF going to the Big 12, then this past Friday they said they'd do the same plan after all. What are your thoughts on that and how good will that be for UCF?

"I'm just happy the leaders of college football got together and did the right thing. It's best for college football. Get more teams involved. Everything that goes with that. I wish it was a little bit quicker, but at least they got that done. I think that surprised a lot of people they were able to get it done. Hats off to the leaders."

What else about Louisville gets your attention?

"They're a big stretch team. They do a good job up front. They've got a lot of their guys back on both sides of the football. Defensively, like I said, they do a lot of different stuff. They've got some good guys on the back end. Their talent level is pretty high as far as college football goes."



