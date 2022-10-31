UCF head coach Gus Malzahn looks back on the win against No. 20 Cincinnati and to this week's game at Memphis. Here's everything he had to say in his weekly press conference held on Halloween.

Opening statement:

"Getting prepared to go on the road again in conference. Going to play a very solid Memphis team. When you look at them, their quarterback, he's a really good quarterback. Throws the ball really well. Their kicking game is one of the best in our league if not the best as far as their kicker and their punter goes. Their defense has done a good job, specifically against the run. They've got a safety who is one of the best defensive players in our league.

"Going on the road, the last time we went on the road we didn't handle it very well. We expect our guys to be in a different spot. We had a big win this weekend. I think everybody knows that. We've got momentum and we need to carry it over. We need to play that way, with that same energy and that same approach each game moving forward.

"I think Memphis had an off week. That's always time they can spend on their opponent and more time getting their things cleaned up. We expect to get their best.

Reflecting on Cincinnati, how did you like how resilient your team was? Starting quarterback goes out, Mikey comes in, there were turnovers and the offense had to march down the field and win the game.

"Looking at it, we had the turnovers in the red zone which would have led to the points if we took care of the ball. I think we could have won the game a little easier. I think the big thing a lot of times is it's how you win the game. We got a chance to feel real pressure against a quality opponent. A championship type program. The fact we were able to score. It's a championship type program. They scored and we go back and score. Mikey was in there and the team rallied around him. It was a good way to win a football game. That will help us moving forward, I truly believe. It was big in a lot of different ways."

How is John Rhys Plumlee doing today and what's his status?

"We're going to go day to day with it. We'll check on him here in just a little bit. I know he's been with the trainers and all that. We'll take it day by day this week. We'll see where he's at."

Cincinnati was a tough challenge for the offensive line. How do you think they did?

"I thought they did an outstanding job. Rushing for over 250 yards against that defense. Protecting our quarterback really well when we threw it. Especially in the last two drives there. Just did a great job. I think they're starting to come together like we talked about. It was a really good performance by them."

Are there any other factors besides John Rhys' health to determine who starts at quarterback against Memphis?

"No. Like I said, we're going to take it day by day as far as that goes. We've got two guys obviously we can with it. I think everybody knew that coming in. We'll just take it day by day with John Rhys right now."

So if John Rhys is health, he'll start?

"We're going to take it day by day. That's the plan. We'll see what happens."

R.J. Harvey, having that moment coming back from the knee injury, what did that mean to you to see that for him?

"He's one of the guys on the team that has a lot of respect for. He's overcome a lot of adversity. Works hard. Just does a great job. He's been coming on. He's been getting more and more confident. He was a quarterback two years ago. Still learning to play the running back role. Between Johnny and Bowser and him, we've got three real guys. Three guys that'll have a good chance to play in the NFL. He did a good job. That last run obviously was a really god run. Really good blocking up front. Our right side and Alec Holler sealed it. He went through there and made two guys miss. He's doing a great job of being patient with the zone. He bounced a couple. Pressed the point and bounced a couple. That was real impressive too."

With Mikey at quarterback, how does the play calling change if at all?

"We didn't change anything. We ran our offense. He's capable of running the same offense and all that. He did a good job executing it."

Last time UCF left the state, you didn't play to your full potential at ECU. What do you need to do differently when you head out to Memphis?

"I just told our team. It's a mindset and approach. The way we approach it. It starts with me. The guys, I really feel strong we'll learn from that experience. College football, there's more parity than ever before. Every week you have to bring your lunch. You have to bring your A game. Obviously we didn't do that. Lesson learned. I really think our guys will have a different approach. Not only this game, but we have some other road games too."

How do you avoid falling into a trap against Memphis?

"What we just talked about. The way that things happened two weeks ago, I don't think there will be any more traps. We've got to bring our lunch. Our guys understand that and our coaches understand that. We're going to get their best effort. They've got a chance to heal up too. That's always good. When you have an off week, guys can get healed up. There's a lot of advantages. Them playing at home, having an off week. Us having a big emotional game. Physical game. We're going to have to be ready. I think because that lesson learned two weeks ago, I really feel strong that we'll not do that again."

Josh Celiscar was named the defensive player of the week in the conference. What did you like about the way he played?

"He was playing at a high level. He was playing with great physicality. Great effort. His emotional energy. Other guys fed off. It was real impressive. The thing about him is he's been consistent. He's playing at a high level all year. He's turning into a dominant player. He's turning into one of the best defensive players in our league. Really happy for him."

You've talked about veteran teams improving later on the year. What are you seeing from this team?

"We stopped the run against a team that can really run it. Give them credit. That last run. We were in one of those deals, are they going to run it or pass it? It's the last drive. They ran it and had a good call against that. For the most part, we got after them. We were able to run the ball. You're going against a quality team and you're able to run and stop the run, that's a sign of a team getting better."

Some big news coming out of the Big 12 yesterday with the media rights agreement. There's an extension with Fox and ESPN. Looks like the Big 12 will be No. 3 among Power Five conferences in total distribution. How big is that for the UCF program?

"It's real big. That was great news. We kind of knew something was going to come here pretty quick. That was great news timing wise. That's a big part of being successful in college football. Generating the money and the TV money and all that. That's a good shot in the arm, for sure."

The win keeps you in the conference title race. What can an emotional win like that do for the team's confidence?

"When you get to the second half of the season there's very few teams that get better. You saw us take that next step. That was encouraging. It's week to week like I was saying. You've got to bring your lunch every week. It's hard to do. Especially when you're on the road. This will be a good challenge for us. I'm looking forward to watching our guys respond. It was really encouraging to see us get better and take that next step."

Mikey doesn't get a lot of credit for his running ability. In this game and in the spring he was running around pretty good. Do you feel he has enough athletically to get it done with his feet?

"In the spring you could tell he was faster and stronger. We had max protection on that one and he came back and outran the linebacker to get to the sideline. He's faster and stronger than he was last year. He can make some plays with his feet."

You talked about how to win. The way you won and the important. It didn't go according to plan against a good team. How do you compare a win like that vs. one that goes according to plan?

"From a coach standpoint, after it was over, I'm glad it turned out like it did. During the game, I wish we would have scored those two and won by 17 points. That's what I wished. But after it played out like it did, I'm glad it did that. That's what our team needed. In college football, there's very few times when the pressure is on. You either get it done or you don't. Are you going to respond? Our team responded in a couple situations like that against a championship program. That was really good. It wouldn't hurt my feelings to win by 17 points either."

How valuable is Ricky Barber to this defense? T-Will said last night it might have been his best game of the season.

"Ricky is a dominant player. When he plays like he can play, he can't be blocked one-on-one. He was really good against the run. He hit the quarterback numerous times. He took his game to the next level. We challenged our guys. This time of year your best players have to play their best. That's how you win. He definitely did that. It was really good to see."

How encouraging was it to see the defensive backs make plays on the 50/50 balls they didn't make in the ECU game?

"It was good. We got some really talented defensive backs. We play a lot of man. You're on an island by yourself and that's not easy to do. Our guys responded and made plays when they had to."

Happy Halloween. What was your favorite Halloween costume when you were a kid?

"I don't know. I really can't remember. I did the trick or treat deal though. I can't remember exactly what."

Do you have a favorite Halloween candy?

"No, not really. I'm pretty boring. Sorry about that."

You had a birthday last week. Did you get a chance to celebrate?

"I've been coaching all my life so the birthdays are usually right in the middle. You don't really celebrate. I will tell you this. Once we got home, we had some family and friends and we got to spend about four hours together. There was a little bit of birthday celebration. But I was so fired up about the game I didn't really think about myself. It was a really good time."







