Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Mikey Keene named starting QB

Following UCF's crushing 42-35 loss at Louisville that saw several key players injured including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Gus Malzahn appeared at Monday's press conference to announce freshman Mikey Keene will be the starter going forward while also giving an update on injuries. UCF has a bye week before traveling to Navy on Oct. 2.

Opening statement:

"Obviously very tough way to lose on the road at Louisville. You add the point that you lose your quarterback on the last play of the game. It was definitely tough. We came back yesterday and had very good meetings. We had a short practice. Our guys were in good spirits. The bottom line is now we're not gonna have Dillon (Gabriel) for a certain amount of time, everybody's got to raise their level. That was our message. We've got really good leadership. Our guys fully understand that. It's really good we've got an off week this week for a lot of different reasons. To get Mikey (Keene) more reps and kind of build around him. Joey (Gatewood) has been here for a little over a month. We'll keep playing him in certain ways too. Overall, our guys understand what we have ahead of us. The conference schedule is coming up. Our guys are real excited about that. We're looking forward to this off week."

Dillon put it out there that he has a broken left clavicle. Is there any chance he could come back towards the end of the season?

"We're hopeful. He's a great competitor. It's tough for him and it's tough for our team. You're talking about in my opinion not just one of the best quarterbacks but one of the best players in college football and you lose him. He's a leader. He'll be there for our team. We're hopeful."

In hindsight, how helpful was it to get Mikey Keene reps in the Bethune-Cookman game?

"It was very helpful. Any time you can get experience in a game. The thing about Mikey is he's done a very good job operating the offense at practice. He's gotten almost equal reps. Early in fall camp, early in the season, you want to give your twos a lot of reps and we've done that. That's really beneficial now. Like I said earlier, for us to have a practice last night, three more practices in an off week, give him a chance to just feel what it feels like. He's still a true freshman. Our team has rallied around him. That will definitely help."

In talking about evaluation and getting in certain situations to see how players react, what have you seen?

"You look through three games and we've experienced probably as much or more than any team in college football with the different scenarios. The ups and downs. The highs and lows and everything that goes with that. Because we have great leadership I really believe we'll grow. We use those tough times as a positive moving forward. That's what it's really all about."

How would you describe Mikey's grasp of the playbook? Is there something you have to hold back?

"Coach Kinne has a really good idea of what Mikey feels comfortable with. Going into these first three games, he's one play away from playing. Communicate with him and what he feels comfortable with. That's what we're going to do moving forward. He's a very intelligent young man. He can process things. He's very good with protections. He's very good with coverage recognition. I think we're in good hands."

Joey Gatewood, you brought him in before the season. Obviously experienced, been at a couple places, you've coached him before. Where does he fit in?

"He's had a role you've seen up to this point. I could see that growing as we move forward. You're talking about a guy that has been in this offense before. But he also took a year out at another place. It's trying to get comfortable with everything, get used to his teammates. There's no doubt he can help us."

Dillon wasn't the only player to go down. Ricky Barber, Jaylon Robinson, Corey Thornton, how are those guys doing?

"Overall, I would say we're a banged up football team right now. That would be fair to say. A lot of those guys will be week to week. Once again, it's a blessing we have an off week. It would be a challenge if we played this next week. Matt Lee is a guy that really is one of our better all-around football players. We played without him. It was good to rest him. Hopefully this week get him healthier and have a chance. Those guys that went out, we're hopeful to get those guys back in a short period of time."

Isaiah Bowser, he's in that week-to-week category as well?

"He is. Obviously, you saw that was a big blow early in the game. Yeah, he's in that same category. I will say this. It was really good to see those other running backs in prime time be able to handle the ball, be able to protect the football, be able to protect on third downs. That's good moving forward."

Following a tough loss and all the injuries, how would you describe the team's morale? What do you have to do as coaches to keep things optimistic?

"Yesterday, they came out and our leadership, a lot of positive energy at practice. They understand our situation. Like I said, any time you lose one of your leaders like Dillon you've got to rally. I really believe our team will do that. There's a lot of character on this team. There's a lot of really strong leadership."

What have you seen from Mikey? He came in and probably didn't think he'd play much as a true freshman. I know he won at a high level in high school. Will you and G.J. will sit down this week and try to get him ready for prime time?

"He earned the No. 2 spot. It was a competition. We let our guys go live in the spring and all that. Fall camp. He earned that. He was one play away. If you're one play away, you've got to prepare like you're the starter. He's done that the last three weeks. I know that's helped him. The fact he's a true freshman, there's gonna be some learning things. Probably be a few growing pains. Everyone around him, and coaches myself included, we've got to raise our level to help him. We're confident we can do that."

You said three practices this week. How will you handle this bye week?

"In the past we've been very successful after bye weeks. I just use the same formula. We practiced last night which was good to get some corrections, get out there and let Mikey be the No. 1 guy out there. I thought that was real good last night. We'll practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Like I said, the big factor is getting us healthy. Even some of the guys that made it through the game are banged up. It was a physical game. We've got to get these guys healthy."

What else do you do in a bye week? You mentioned self scouting the other night. You reflect on the first three games and try to spot tendencies?

"I think it's real beneficial for our staff. Keep in mind, we're a new staff coming in. We're still learning our players. There's nothing like game nights. That's when you learn about your guys. It gives us a chance to reflect. We're watching every play. Offense, defense, special teams. Evaluating us. Our tendencies. What we're good at, what we're not. Building around our personnel. There could be some personnel switches that could help moving forward. It's really come at a good week for a lot of different reasons."

As you evaluate the Louisville film, what did you see on defense and what are the biggest challenges going forward?

"Really, we're doing a really good job against the run. The quarterback was a challenge and he got loose on us a couple times. We've been really good against the run. We've just got to get better against the pass. We'll work extremely hard to do that."

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash got in there towards the end, obviously made the big play with the interception. Will he have a bigger role going forward? Is he ready for starter type reps?

"Like I said last week, we'll take it week to week with everything. He came in late and made a play, no doubt about that. We'll see how he does. We'll process that thing week to week."

Is this week more about self correcting than it is getting ready for Navy?

"Yeah, 100 percent. Especially tomorrow. Last night, tomorrow. Probably even Wednesday. Thursday we'll start creeping into Navy. We'll have a regular game week beginning Sunday."

I know you said the bye week is good because of injuries, but is it also good when you're preparing for the triple option vs. Navy?

"No doubt. Travis (Williams) spent some time in fall camp getting ready for the triple option. That's a challenge that you don't see very much. You're not prepared and they can definitely make things challenging."

What have you liked about the play of Quadric Bullard?

"He's a tough guy. I'll tell you that. He's been a little banged up too. He hangs in there. He really flies to the ball. He's done a good job. He's one of those guys that every game will improve."

The Dillon situation is tough for everybody. Have you ever lost your starting quarterback before?

"I have lost my starting quarterback before. The difference here is he's the leader of our team. One of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. Obviously it's a big blow. I think everybody understands that. We've got to rally. We've still got a lot of good players. We've got to rally and hopefully we'll get him back before the end of the season."

Circling back to Matt Lee, he tried to warm up?

"It was a game time decision. He tried to warm up and couldn't go. It broke his heart. He was crying in the locker room. I told him I really appreciate even trying. Most guys wouldn't. He was in a boot most of the week. He was determined to play. It was a short week. He's a great competitor. Any time your center or your quarterback, those are the two guys. Everything they did on defense, everything they did with that. Cole Schneider, I meant to say this earlier, for him to go in and having never played center in a college football and to go on the road with all the odd fronts, he did an unbelievable job. I was really impressed. There was a lot of stress involved with that. We're hoping we get Matt back very soon."

Reviewing the last three games offensively, what have you maybe liked the most and maybe what areas need the most improvement or most work?

"Yeah. I'm looking at the third downs. That's really the one that stood out. The 2-for-10. We've got to be better on third downs. I have liked our balance. I felt like we've been balanced. But the third downs, we're going to work extremely hard on the third down. We've got to be more efficient in that area."

What can Dillon bring to the quarterback room and the team?

"He's a leader. He'll be around. He'll be encouraging. Just his leadership. He's got a voice on this team. People listen to him. He'll help us in that area."

Conference play is now beginning. What are your thoughts on the American the team you'll face?

"We'll take it week to week. Transitioning to the conference, I just know the goal of this team is to win the conference. For that to be kind of a new season, with an off week in front of us, is definitely a help."

You had practice last night. What was the vibe from the team? Did the leaders talk to get everybody in the right mindset? A crushing loss, but the goals are still in front of you.

"No doubt. We have a 24-hour rule whether we win or lose. Obviously Saturday, it's 24 hours, put it behind you. It's in the rear-view mirror. Move forward. Our guys flipped the switch. Had really good meetings. It was a real positive vibe at practice. I think we accomplished good things offensively and defensively. We didn't go out there long, but it was good to get out there with them. Off day today. Let our coaches catch their breath. I've got some coaches on the road recruiting which is very important moving forward. Got the coordinators in the office evaluating things like I said. Get the best plan possible for us moving forward, whether it's scheme, whether it's personnel and starting to get a head start on our next opponent."



