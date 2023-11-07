UCF head coach Gus Malzahn looks back on their win vs. Cincinnati and ahead to this week's matchup against No. 15 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the country with running back Ollie Gordon II emerging as one of college football's best players.

Opening statement:

"Coming off our first Big 12 win, real proud of our guys, the way they handled themselves at Cincinnati, finding a way to win. So it was really good. Last night came in, we had a short practice, we wanted to get our corrections, get a little head start on Oklahoma State.

"You're talking about the No. 15 team in the country, one of the hottest teams in the country. Obviously, had a huge win last week over their rival, Oklahoma. Coach Gundy is one of the best in the business, he's been that way for a long time. I think he's been a head coach at that particular school, longer than I've been coaching college. So he's been successful for a long time.

"Offensively, they have the most productive running back in the country right now. Just doing a super job. Their quarterback, he can really throw it. They've been a really, really good team as far as the penalties are concerned, they're a very disciplined team. They get turnovers, blocked kicks, they're one of the best teams in the country.

"So we're going to have to play good football. Our guys are looking forward to playing them, we're looking forward to being at home, Space Game, everything that goes with that. We're very excited as far as that goes."

Looking back at the other night in Cincinnati, what did you like most from your team's performance the way they were able to finish a game?

"Yeah, we battled. We battled, we overcame some adversity. We had a couple tough calls late in the game, our guys still found a way to overcome it. You look at those critical plays in the game that we've been coming up short on. Our defense, the two point conversion, we hold them. Special teams, they get the onside kick. Offense has to get a first down to put the game away, they did that. So it was really good that really all three phases came up big with the game on the line. Hopefully that'll give us some momentum for this next week and the next two regular season games after that."

I know we talked to you after the game and it was very emotional to get that win and to break that streak. How much of that getting that weight off your guys' shoulders will allow guys to play a little bit freer now that you've got that win. You think that will kind of help you guys out?

"You hope it helps. There's no doubt about that. It's next game up mentality. Any time you win, it makes you get that good feeling again. Like I said, looking their eyes in the locker room, that was a real special deal to kind of get our mojo back a little bit. I know our guys will be very excited to play this game. It's about getting better every practice. That was our message last week. And playing for the guy beside you. So we'll continue to have that approach."

You mentioned Oklahoma State's running back. Your defense gave up two 100-yard games against Cincinnati. What progress would you say you saw?

"We've got to continue to improve. I mean, that's the bottom line. We've got to stop the run. This bunch runs the ball as good as any team in our conference. We know that. We need to keep improving. And we need to get better every single week. So that's really the message."

RJ Harvey had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. What have you seen from him?

"He's just getting more and more confidence. Couple runs were wow runs, there's no doubt about it. Our offensive line did a great job of battling and really playing throughout the whistle, staying on the blocks and just let him do his thing. He's a real patient runner. He's got really good lateral quickness and he can really go side to side and turn on the jets too. So it was good to see him have another really, really good game."

You guys have had to rotate kind of centers. Is that concerning?

"Yes, some of it's been injuries. There's no doubt about that. We've played three centers. Obviously, when you're a quarterback, it's different snaps and everything that goes with it. Started out with Drake (Metcalf) and of course, we had the little hiccup right there when they jumped off sides. We didn't snap it and then we snapped it. And we were very fortunate to make sure and get the ball and throw it away right there. But, you know, the guys have been in there. We played probably about eight guys (on the offensive line) all season. And I think they battled. They tried to play physical and have done a solid job."

There was a penalty when it looked like you forced the stop. They were going to punt and you were called for lining up over the center. Can you explain that?

"I was told that on the punter return our guy was lined up over the center. You know, I've been coaching a long time, never seen anything like that called. So we'll turn it in. We'll see what they say. I was caught off guard. I think everybody was.

"And then I think it was fourth and six or fourth and five and a half and they got the first down too. So it was kind of a double whammy right there. Hats off to our defense, we held them to field gold. And so that was a big play in the game."

At different points during the season you talked about turnovers, about penalties. This game, no turnovers, couple of penalties, no sacks given up. How do you maintain that consistency, especially this week against a quality opponent?

"Yeah. You can't turn the football over against good teams. And everybody in this league, I'd say, is a quality opponent. So we didn't turn the ball over. The sacks, JR did a really good job. Some of his best plays was throwing the ball away, going to secon and ten. He got hit a couple of times and threw the ball away. So we gotta continue to do that. We're getting cleaner with our penalties. That has to be a focus and really, we've done a solid job, I think, since the (bye week). We can't turn the ball over. If we don't turn the ball over, then we've got good chances."

You talked a lot all year about needing to improve late in games. Obviously, the offense came up with a couple of good drives to take the lead. Defense gave up the touchdown, but made a play on the two-point conversion. What do you see in this team's growth?

"Yeah, we're just gonna keep battling, man. We're a true team. That's our message. In one game, the offense may not play good. The defense needs to step up.... Just that team approach, and really, that's been our message all last week and it'll continue to be our message.

"We talked about in fall camp. It's a real conference. There's gonna be a lot of games that go down to the end. You look at the last four games, we've either had to onside kick or get an onside kick. I mean, that's just the nature of this conference. It's a little new to everybody, but it didn't catch us off guard. And I'm proud of the fact that last game, we found a way to win. We gotta continue to build on that."

It looked like Xavier Townsend dressed for the game, but wasn't able to get out there. What's his status?

"We're hoping we'll get him back this week. That would be a big shot in the arm. Jarrad Baker's done a great job. (Chauncey) Magwood decided three weeks ago that he wants to redshirt, so you hadn't seen him out there. It's been the lone ranger with Baker. And real proud of Jarrad. He's one of our best special teams guys. He plays on every special teams. He's really done some great things, even without the ball. And he's made some good catches. So we're hoping we get X back. That would be a good shot in the arm. We'll see. He did practice somewhat last night. And so we'll see how he progresses throughout the week."

You just mentioned about Chauncey Magwood. I guess he had played in four games and that was his decision to maintain another year. Have any other players on the roster made that decision?

"I don't think so. That was about three weeks ago after the off week. So that's what he decided to do. And that's part of it."

Your defense recorded five sacks. What did you most like about the pass rush?

"Yeah, well, we affected the quarterback. And anytime you affect the quarterback, good things happen. And we had some good plays. We got to continue to do that and be creative at times to get our top guys free. It was good to have that many sacks. And then the two turnovers. I mean, that was huge too. I mean, when you get turnovers, that's a good thing."

When you played Oklahoma a couple weeks ago, you took them down to the wire. Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma last week. Can you take anything from playing that well against Oklahoma into this week's match with Oklahoma State?

"Here's what we know. I mean, the level. Oklahoma's very, very talented, really good. We went to their home field, played them down to the wire. Well, that was a rival. We're getting in that same mode as far as the talent level goes. We got to play good football. We got to play our best game. Our guys understand that. But every opponent we've had has been a quality opponent in this league. Other conferences I've been in, there's one or two that, okay, we can kind of catch our breath. There's no catching your breath in this conference.

"And this happens to be the No. 15 team in the country. Probably the hottest team in the country right now. You look and see where they've improved on and gotten better. They kind of know who they are now. You can tell early in the year they were trying to figure it out. Now they know. They're going to give it to that big dude. He can run it downhill in the fourth quarter. He imposes his will on people. We have to do a good job gang tackling. Their quarterback does a really good job.

"And defensively, they've got a new defensive coordinator from a small school that does a really, really good job. Sometimes that's the best coaches, from the small schools that you don't know much about them. They earn their way up. And so anyway, I'm real impressed with that defensive coordinator too."

I know you've got three weeks, three games left to focus on, but the transfer portal opens up at the beginning of December. How much do you spend looking at the portal and thinking about what needs you may have coming up?

"I think it's about adjusting. We'll see. The goal will be keep our top players here. That's the goal, okay? We know who they are, we're identifying all that. Things happen quick. Once you get past that last game, things happen quick.

"Recruiting is going really good. We've got to hold on to the guys and get a couple more added to that. And then we'll see what happens. I mean, you'll see what your needs are. You have to be prepared to make quick decisions. Last year was a learning experience. We have to learn from that. We should be better off of knowing how to operate under that short period of time and make quick, important decisions. We should be better than we were last year at it."

I know you're focused on this season, but it's the first time we've talked to you since the Big 12 scheduling matrix came out. Thoughts on what you saw in your future schedules and how nice it will be to play some new teams?

"Yeah, I'm going to be honest with you. All I know is we've got five home games next year. I couldn't even tell you who they are. And I'm focused on Oklahoma State. Now, once we get through that, I'll look at it and it'll be pretty cool and all that. But as long as we've got five home games.

"We had five road games (this year), real road games and we had to go to Boise. That's six real road games. Not a lot of teams in college football have to do that, air miles and all that. We should be getting some reimbursements or something. As many air miles as we had, we ought to be getting something next year to have a free trip because we've been traveling like crazy."

Speaking of these road trips, have you been impressed by the UCF traveling crowd?

"Oh, yeah. Man, our fan base has been there. And it was really special to see the fans that traveled last week to get them a victory, to see them up in the stands. They've been with us through the thick and thin, been with us through the tough times so far and they've been hanging in there. Really appreciate our fans traveling."

On facing Oklahoma State after they played a rivalry game:

"I mean for us it's probably a little bit different. I mean we had that tough deal, we got a victory. Good, we figured out a way to get better and improve to get a victory. It's one victory. Now it's on to the next one and we're playing at home. And it's the Space Game and everything that goes with it. We need to get a victory at home for our fans. Our fans have been really good and phenomenal.

"We just happen to be playing one of the hottest, if not the hottest team in college football. But hey, our guys are excited about it. I mean it's good and we're looking forward to playing these guys."

Mike Gundy is one of the longest-tenured coaches in this sport. Have you crossed paths with him? Do you know him very well?

"Yeah, I know him. We don't know each other great, but I'm from Arkansas and he's right there three hours away. And we talked at certain times. I've always had respect for him. I mean, he's very unique. I really like the guys that do it their way. And he does it his way. And he's really good at what he does. No matter all the coordinators that come through there, it's still his team, his identity. And I've always been very impressed with that."

Earlier you mentioned needing to learn from the experience of the transfer portal. What do you need to do better in the portal?

"Well, you're making very important decisions in a really short window when usually you have a year to two years to do your homework on the freshmen, everything that goes with it So, you know, it's more like an NFL GM. We need this, we lost this guy, we got to replace him. All right, what options out there? Okay. Let's not just look at the film Let's do our homework. Do they love football? Is he tough?

"I think that's a challenge for everybody. Last year was probably a learning experience for everybody. Hopefully we'll be better prepared. I'm not saying we weren't prepared, but anytime it's new you're gonna learn things and so hopefully we'll be ready for that."

You have a Space Game coming up this weekend. You've been through a couple of those already. What are your thoughts on that? You got some blue uniforms too.

"It's been really neat. I was at a place that we've had the same uniform since way back when, so that was kind of new for me when I first got here. Getting to where I kind of like it. Our players like it. If they like it and we play good, I like it. So we're looking forward to watching them with their space uniforms on."

You've struggled in the last couple home games. What do you guys need to do to get over that hump and get that mojo back?

"We just need to play good, clean hard-nosed football. Give our crowd some good things to get excited about. Get that home field advantage. It all works together."

If my math is correct, if you get one more win you'd get 100 career wins. Are you thinking about that?

"No. The only thing I'm focused on is our players and doing everything in our power to help these guys be successful and to win. All this coaching stuff, when you get done, you can think about that stuff. We're right in the middle of the grind. We're gonna fight and claw for our team. And so that's the only thing on my mind."



