Gus Malzahn Press Conference - SMU Week

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn reveals his injury status - a fractured tibia in his leg - then previews this week's challenge at SMU. Here's everything he had to say on Monday.

Opening statement:

"Got a big challenge this week going to SMU. I think they've only one time in the last three years at home. Extremely tough place to play. You look at their offense and that's what stands out to me. Top 10 scoring, passing, total offense. Their defensive line really jumps off the screen when you turn the film on. Do a great job against the run. Good test for our guys. We're looking forward to going there and playing."

We see you with the crutches. How are you doing?

"I've got a fractured tibia. I'm going to be down a little bit. We'll work through that and see how that goes."

Do you need surgery?

"No. Just got to be off of it for six weeks and let it heal. Got a few different fractures in it."

How does that impact your coaching through the week and at the games?

"I'll probably be on a golf cart here during the week. I did that last night. A little bit awkward. Got to get used to that. Still working on how exactly that's going to look like on game day. We'll figure that out here pretty quickly."

If you are unable to be on the field, who would take over your duties on the field?

"We're still working through that. Those are conversations we're going to have this afternoon. Kind of see what's best for us moving forward because this isn't going to be a one-game deal. It'll be the rest of the season."

What is Jaylon Robinson's status?

"Jaylon practiced last night. He was healthier than he was the week before. There's a good chance he'll be on the field playing and ready to go. Obviously he's a playmaker. That's really good for us."

What can you tell us about Isaiah Bowser and Dillon Gabriel's injury status?

"Isaiah, we'll see how he does. He didn't practice last night. We'll see how he does on Tuesday. It's hard to say. Of course Dillon, we'll see if we get him back before the end of the season."

Two of your best wide receivers are from Texas, Ryan O'Keefe and Jaylon Robinson. Is that important for them, being able to go back home and play in front of friends and family?

"There's no doubt. I think they know a lot of the guys on SMU's team too. Those Texas guys stick together. It's always a big deal when you go back home. I know they'll be extremely excited. We've got some other Texas guys too that will be feeling the same way."

Beyond Ryan and Brandon Johnson, how badly do you need a third receiver to emerge?

"I think so. Nate Craig, Titus, they've both done a good job this year for us. A lot of times playing without the ball. Obviously Jaylon gives us a completely different dynamic when he's on the field. For the most part, Brandon and O'Keefe carried the mail here for the last five weeks. I think they've done a really good job."

Mikey Keene seemed to come into his own the last couple games. Seven touchdowns, only one interception. What have you seen in practice that makes you feel more comfortable with him?

"I think it's six weeks straight of him being our starter. I think he's starting to feel like the starter and not just a replacement. I think you can see his leadership growing each week. His confidence growing each week. I'd like to think the game is slowing down a little bit for him. He made some really good throws down the field. That's what we have to do. We have to push the ball down the field a little bit more. When we do have those explosive plays, we usually score points."

SMU has a top-10 ranked offense. What's the game plan defensively?

"Well, we're not going to tell you. I don't want to tell SMU. I will say this. They're very, very talented. That quarterback, wow. He's got the wow factor when you watch him on film. He can make all the throws. He understands protections. He gets them in and out of good plays. You've got to keep a guy off balance. That's the only way you can (defend) an offense like this. They've got very talented receivers. A very talented tight end. Their running back is good too. Overall, there's a reason they're top 10. I think he leads every category in our league, every passing category. It's a big challenge for our defense. One they're looking forward to. We'll need to play well."

You mentioned about SMU only having one loss in the last three years at home. What's the challenge going into that environment?

"You've got to play good football. That's the bottom line. You've got to go there and play good football. We've been talking for the last three weeks, let's be one of the few teams in college football that's actually getting better. We'll have to play better than we did on Saturday to have a chance to beat these guys. Our guys understand that. We have a lot of respect for them. We're looking forward to the challenge. Playing one of the better offenses and really one of the better teams. Get a chance to play on the road. When you play on the road, there's something to be said about playing on the road, that closeness. It's you against the world type mentality. Most coaches and players like that. When you're playing a good team, you really look forward to the challenge."

Is SMU Mikey Keene's biggest challenge of the year?

"It could be up to this point. It could be. There's no doubt. Their run defense, they don't give up a lot of big runs. Obviously we like to run the football. That'll be a big challenge."

Andrew Osteen was able to get a punt that was downed at the one yard line. How has he grown this season?

"Really if you look at that game from Saturday, two of the biggest plays were probably the blocked punt that went out of bounds. They had the ball at the 40-yard line and they had field position the whole game. We were backed up offensively. That changed the whole dynamics. Then I guess the next series we got it down on the one. Our defense held. We got a short field. Special teams, they're growing. Osteen made an unbelievable punt right there. That was good. We've been close on getting some punts. We've been really close. That was great, to get that block. I don't think Tulane has had one blocked since (Fritz) has been the head coach."

You coached the game with a broken leg, on your feet. Did the doctors say anything about that? That's impressive.

"Adrenalin kicked in for a 56-year-old man. That's what happened. I just went with it. I knew something was wrong. I didn't know how bad it was. It worked out."

Is Quadric Bullard in the doghouse?

"No. He was having fun. He was celebrating. He didn't see me. I wasn't quick enough to get out of the way. I saw him in the corner of my eye and I just wasn't quick enough to get out of the way."

Marcus Tatum on the offensive line, what has he provided to the team? He's an older guy, transferred in last season and came back for his extra COVID year.

"Experience. He's extremely athletic. He's extremely smart. He's a real smart guy and understands the game. We've really tried to play to his strengths. We've had some reverses and things like that, screens out in space. He's one of the better athletes I've been able to coach from an offensive line standpoint. He's an outstanding young man."

FSU and Florida were down a bunch of players due to the flu. In addition to COVID, how have you guys continued to push health and safety protocols?

"Our medical staff has done a super job. Our players have done a super job. That's the big thing, not putting them in tough situations. We've been real blessed as far as that goes. The flu and everything that goes with that. The only issues we've had is on the field injuries. That's the only thing we've dealt with and we've dealt with that a lot."

You guys have gotten 15 sacks in the last three games. You were talking about how good SMU's offense is. How is their pass protection.

"They do a good job in pass protection. They wouldn't be as statistically as good. That's going to be a big challenge. I say it every week, but making a team one dimensional and stopping the run. They're pretty good running the ball too. Getting in pass situations and letting our guys pin their ears back and make plays. That's been the key of the last three weeks."

What is it you like most about the play of the defense over the last three games?

"Stopping the run. We gave up 10 points. I know we have up a touchdown late when we had our other guys in there. Really gave up 10 points the last two games and that's hard to do in college football. You can see we're a defense that's growing. You can see we're a defense that's getting more confident. It's really been fun to watch. We've got our hands full this week. I think everybody knows that, but our guys are looking forward to the challenge."

Sonny Dykes, the head coach at SMU. Do you have any familiarity with him?

"Yeah. Played golf with him this summer. He's a really good coach. He's got his program. He's been there a while. He's been able to establish his program and he's recruited well. They've got some really key transfers that came in with the areas that they needed. They're playing really good."





