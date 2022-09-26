UCF head coach Gus Malzahn recaps the win against Georgia Tech and looks ahead to this week's home game vs. SMU. The Mustangs have a first-year head coach in Rhett Lashlee, who has longstanding ties to Malzahn dating back to when Lashlee was a high school quarterback in Springdale, Arkansas.

Opening statement:

"Have SMU coming to town. Last year they got after us really good. It was an extremely tough loss. They've got a lot of their guys coming back. This staff, I know very well. They know us really well too. Ought to be a good game. One that we're looking forward to."

When you look at the film from Georgia Tech, what stands out in regards to offensive deficiencies? You won the game, you ran for a lot of yards but there were some points left on the table not scoring touchdowns.

"There were quite a few point possibilities left on the table. That was the most frustrating thing. There were seven specific plays that I think we could have gotten some points on that we didn't. That was the frustrating thing. When that happens, we've got to coach these guys better. That's the way I look at it. Yeah, the good thing was is we rushed for 285 yards. That was really good. They were a real aggressive defense. One of the best in the country in TFLs and takeaways and all that. That was the good part. Leaving the points, that was pretty tough. Here's the great thing about it: It's all correctable. I know we're just a little bit away from clicking pretty good. That's the positive part."

You mentioned the 285 rushing yards. Do you want to see more in the passing game?

"Like we talked about at the first of the season and every game, we're at our best when we're balanced. We've had two games where we're extremely balanced and won two games. For us to be our best, we need to be balanced in the running game and passing game. The good thing is one thing has been consistent and we've been able to run the football. In college football, that's very important."

What's the key to finding that balance?

"Hitting the plays when they're available. It all works together. The passing game, everybody, oh the quarterback and all this, but we've had 14 or 15 drops to be fair. We've got to do a better job around him. We're working hard to do that."

With the storm coming close to Florida, what have been the internal discussions about whether this game can be played this weekend?

"We're taking it day by day. We're going about our business like we're going to play the game and everything that goes with it. As we got more updates, we'll be able to make the best decision."

Considering travel for SMU, when does a decision have to be made?

"That's a great question. Like I said, we're going to take it day by day. As of right now, we're expecting to play."

Drops have been a significant issue as you said. We asked Chip last night and he said it doesn't happen in practice, only in games. Can you explain why you think that's been happening?

"I don't know. Like I said, we've got to coach them better. We have to do a better job of catching the football when we have an opportunity to do that."

After four games, how would you evaluate your team with conference play coming up?

"Right before conference play you kind of catch your breath. We're 3-1. Obviously the one loss was a game that we had an opportunity to win. I really think we're getting better as a team. I know we're getting better as a team. Our special teams is starting to come on. Our kickers in certain situations is starting to become solidified. Our return game, we're very close. I think we're in a good spot entering conference play."

SMU has a lot of returners including quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Is this the biggest offensive challenge you've faced this year?

"There's a good chance that is the case. That quarterback was phenomenal last year. Rhett has done a great job with him. They've got one of the better receivers in all of college football. Statistically, they've got one of the best passing offenses in college football. A lot of those guys back. It'll be a good challenge for our defense."

What stood out about R.J. Harvey's running ability last Saturday?

"He bounced one of the zones. He had the explosiveness to him, you can tell that. He's a guy that will get more and more opportunities each game. I think that was a really good breath of fresh air that came in and gave us a little spark when he did."

Now that John Rhys has had four games as the starting quarterback, what areas would you like to see him improve?

"His overall command of the offense and situational awareness and things like that. That's really the big thing."

When you look at the film, what trends are you noticing with your red zone defense? You've managed to keep teams out of the end zone.

"In the past, we prided ourselves on being effective in the red zone. You're exactly right. That's probably been one of the bigger frustrating things. I think it's a combination of things. I've had a couple poor play calls. There's no doubt about that. We've had poor executing things with that. That's when you win and lose games. We've got to do a better job moving forward. That's something we're addressing on a daily basis."

I actually was asking about your red zone defense.

"You know what I've got my mind on . Red zone defense, we've been really good. We expect to continue that. Coach Williams and the defensive players, they've taken great pride in stepping up. I think we're one of the best statistically in the country in red zone defense. We need to do the same thing on the offensive side."

What about SMU's defense that gets your attention?

"A lot of those guys are back too. They got after us pretty good. Their defensive front, they've got a couple guys that are very explosive. They've got some guys on the edge that can get after the quarterback. Their defensive scheme, it's a little bit unique from a lot of other defenses. They do a good job with it."

With this being the first game of the conference schedule, it's the last year of the AAC, like a farewell season. Do things feel different now that it's finally conference play when you have those high goals for the team this season?

"We have a lot of respect for SMU. We're just focused on them. It's our first conference game. We're at home. Last year they got after us pretty good. They got most of their guys back. We need to play good football. That's the only thing on our mind. We're not thinking about anything other than that."

Rhett Lashlee was your quarterback at Shiloa Christian in the mid to late 1990s? What do you remember about a young Rhett Lashlee?

"First of all, Rhett was a really, really good player. Really good leader. Really good competitor. He helped me coach at Springdale High School. He was with me my first year coaching college at Arkansas. He was my GA in 2010 when we won the National Championship with Cam (at Auburn). He was my OC at Arkansas State and at Auburn when we went to the National Championship Game.

"We know each other real well. He's one of the smarter coaches I've ever been around and have been able to work with. He's very good with players. I can't say enough good things about him. He's probably one of the best offensive minds in all of college football."

How was he as a quarterback in high school?

"He was really talented. He set some national passing records back in the day. Ended up hurting his shoulder. He played for the Razorbacks. If he hadn't hurt his shoulder, I think he would have played a lot more."

With the hurricane looming, is there a plan in place for the team?

"Terry and the administration is working hard on that. They've been working on it a couple days, all the what ifs and all that. From my standpoint and preparing your team, I addressed our team, 'Hey, we're moving forward like a normal week.' Obviously we'll keep you updated if things change. We'll adjust. It's looking like we're going to play the game. That's our mindset. Terry and his staff is working behind the scenes really hard."

For Colton Boomer to come in and kick four field goals, a big reason why you won the game. For a freshman, talk about his moxie.

"He's really performed very well the last two games. He's got that confidence, that air about him. He came in and made some huge kicks. The week before too. I think our kicking game is in good hands right now."

It's been reported Geoff Collins has been fired at Georgia Tech. What's your reaction to that?

"First of all, I hate it for him. He's a good football coach. I wish him nothing but the best. Me and Geoff went against each other numerous times when he was in the SEC at different places. Mississippi State, Florida and all that. I wish him nothing but the best."

How would you evaluate the offensive line after four games?

"I think I've said it every week. They're a bunch that's growing. Got two new tackles. Got a starting tackle who moved to guard. I think the bunch has a chance to be a really good offensive line before it's all said and done. They've done some good things each game. It's just we've got to correct the little things. It's a combination. I talked about the drops and the misses with certain throws. It's a combination of protecting too. It's all of the above. That group has a chance to be really good I feel like."







