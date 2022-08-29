UCF head coach Gus Malzahn talks about his team heading into Thursday's season opener with South Carolina State. The Bulldogs were the MEAC Champions last season and defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl. Here's everything Malzahn had to say on Monday.

Opening statement:

"We're excited for our first game. Being here at home, playing South Carolina State. They've got a legendary coach. I think he's been there for 20 years. He's the winningest coach in school history. You look at them last year, they won six of their last seven games. They won the Celebration Bowl and beat Jackson State handily. They were playing their best ball late. They've got most of their guys back, I think nine on offense and nine on defense. We know we're going to get their best shot. Our guys are excited. Obviously being the first game. I'm excited to watch our guys. I've said this a lot of times. We've got most of our guys back from last year, a lot of transfers and some freshmen who can really play. I'm excited to watch these guys for the first time and see how we respond playing another opponent."

When you haven't played a game, what concerns you the most when you haven't played a live opponent?

"I think it's just the unknown of a new team. The good thing is the foundation of our team is back from last year. We went through a lot of adversity. We should handle ourselves the right way whether it's adversity, success and all that. The first game, you learn about your team. A lot about your team. That's what I'm looking forward to."

You just released your first depth chart. What were those battles like?

"The guys earned everything they got. The guys you see there have earned it in different situations, scrimmages and practices. There will be some guys that will keep trending upward. There's guy not on that list I think can help us before the end of the year if they keep trending upward. That's how we're going about this first game."

If everything goes according to plan against South Carolina State, will you play the reserves like Mikey Keene, Thomas Castellanos and Jordan McDonald?

"I'll be honest with you. We're thinking about winning the game. I don't go there in my mind. I don't care who we're playing. We've got to play good football. We've got to play good, clean, hard-nosed football. Our first offense, our first defense, special teams and all that. We'll cross that bridge if it presents itself any game. We're planning on putting our best foot forward this first game."

Coming off the injury he had, what do you expect to see from running back R.J. Harvey?

"R.J. has gotten better every time he's practiced. He got a big bulk of the load last scrimmage. Just getting more confidence with that knee. Our running back room is deep. I think everybody knows that. We've got a lot of confidence. I know we've only got three or four guys on there, but I think we've got six running backs."

A couple of your transfer offensive tackles earned starting spots, Tylan Grable and Ryan Swoboda. What did they do to earn starting jobs?

"They both have done a really good job. Paul Rubelt, he's a guy that's in the mix too. We feel like we've got three tackles that can really play. That's really good. Both those guys earned it. They fit in really good with our team. True team guys. That offensive line, really the continuity you can see every day in practice. Getting better and closer and all that. There's nothing like a first game. That's what I'm excited to see. I told them up front the thing I'm looking for the most is how we do up front in this first game."

Xavier Townsend, how versatile can he be as a freshman?

"We knew when we recruited him we thought he was a special talent. It's so important to him. As a true freshman, he's battled a little bit of a hamstring and all that. It's very important to him, how he's responded. He's a very talented young man. It's important to him. I think he'll get better and better each game."

What do you want to see from the linebackers?

"I think it's more experience and playing with their teammates, the defensive line and the fits and everything that goes with it. Playing with the secondary. It all works together on defense. Got a lot of new faces. We knew that. We've got Jeremiah back and that's about it. Jeremiah has had a really good fall camp. I think he's in a good spot to lead. But we've got some talented guys. It's just a matter of experience for them."

In terms of what you can expect with effort, how much more comfortable do you feel heading into this opener as opposed to last year?

"It's night and day. There were so many question marks. We had a new staff too. It's night and day, the expectations are completely different this year compared to last year's first game."

It's now been a full week since you named John Rhys Plumlee QB1. What's been the last week of practice been like now that the offense knows who the starter is?

"I think any time you name a starter it feels different the next practice out there. I think it's really helped our offensive guys and probably our overall team, who is going to lead us out there. The guys have responded very well to him. He's had an extremely good week of practice since we named him. I expect him to play well."

How important is it getting off on the right foot?

"It's real important. Like I said, we're playing a very confident team that has had a lot of success. Most of their guys are back. They've got a few guys that can flat out play. We need to play good, clean football. We need to get off to a good start. Play well in all three phases."

Last week it was reported Brian Blackmon was a defendant in a lawsuit for something that happened at his old school. How is that being handled internally?

"We're aware of it. Brian is a fantastic person. We're aware of it. But I'm not going to comment any more than that."

South Carolina State, what are some of the challenges they present offensively and defensively?

"Defensively, they've got a couple guys that can flat out play. They had a corner drafted high in the draft last year and I think they've got some guys that can play at the next level too. Offensively, they've got a big receiver. They give him a lot of chances. He made a lot of plays last year. They're a solid team. You turn on that Jackson State ballgame and they played extremely hard. They got after them and beat them convincingly. Most those guys are back. The staff is back. We know we're going to get their best shot."

If you would have had a definitive No. 1 starter going into camp, do you feel like right now you'd be as close as you would be under different circumstances?

"That's a great question. When you've got a quarterback battle, it's different. It's always been one of those things for me being a former high school that we build around our quarterback strengths. You'll see that moving forward. This first game, we want to do what he's comfortable with. We'll go from there. You could see us adjust and evolve as the season goes on."

What kind of impact do you think freshmen can have on this team?

"The thing about freshmen is when you recruit them, most of them are talented enough to help right off the bat. The hard thing about college football is the mental aspect for freshmen. We've practiced 23 practices already and haven't even played a game. Just that mental everything that goes with it. It's a little bit different than high school. My experience is it takes some of them a little bit for the light click on completely where they can truly play and be the best version of them without having to think and all that. We've got a real talented group. You'll see quite a few out there the first game. I think that number could grow as the season that goes on."

Kicker Daniel Obarski was up and down last season, though he played well in the bowl game and made some kicks. What are you expectations for him?

"My expectation is for him to be one of the best in our league. He had a very good bowl game. He helped us win that game. He's had a good fall camp. He's completely different than he was at this time last year. Everything that goes with it. We've got a lot of confidence in him and we expect him to play well."

Do you know South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough?

"I know who he is. I think I've talked to him before. I've got a lot of respect for him. He's a guy that everybody in college football knows. He's done a really good job. I'm real impressed. You turn on the film and his teams play extremely hard."

Talk more about your kick return game, you've got Ryan O'Keefe and Johnny Richardson back there. Are you trying to put your speediest guys out there?

"Any good special teams, they have real return guys in the kickoff and the punt. We're trying to really make an emphasis on that. Of course last year both those guys kick returning was successful. Punt return, we feel we have guys that can do the same thing."

The goal is to win this game, but with it being the opener, are you not worried about the guys being focused?

"It's a first game. Our guys understand we're going to get their best. We need to play good football. In the middle of the season, it might be different. This is the first game. I expect our guys to come out ready."

A little bit of college football, Week Zero, this past weekend. I know you're busy here, but did you catch any games?

"No. Didn't get a chance to catch any games. I did read some ESPN articles on the phone. That's really about it."







