Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Utah Week

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said this week's finale is about the seniors, paying tribute especially to RJ Harvey and Kobe Hudson, as they look to finish the season with a win against Utah on Black Friday.

Opening statement:

"Okay, back home for our last game, big game for us with the seniors being Senior Day. We got 20 -plus seniors that will play their last home game. You'll talk to two of them here in just a minute, RJ Harvey and Kobe Hudson that's meant so much to our program and really that's been our focus.

"We're playing Utah, a team in the same boat we are, same record. You look at them and time of possession, they're one of the best teams in college football in time of possession. Third down defense, I think they're second in the country. They play really good defense, they hold on to the football. And we're gonna have to do a good job on special teams, they're really good on special teams too.

"But really it's as simple as trying to win this game for our seniors and send those guys out on a positive note."

RJ Harvey certainly will go down as one of the best players in UCF history. You've coached some good running backs in your career. What is it about RJ Harvey that makes him special? And how appreciative are you of him for his contributions?

"Yeah, first of all, he's a true blessing to coach. He's extremely talented, but he is an extremely hard worker. Every day he brings his 'A game' to the practice field. He's a great example for not just our players, but everyone. We talk about using our influence a positive way and he's a prime example of that.

"He's the type of guy you root for. He's gonna have a big time successful career at the next level. And like I said, just hoping like crazy we can send him out on a positive note. He really deserves that."

After the aftermath of the West Virginia game, what has been the feeling in the locker room? What's your message to the players? I mean, you mentioned it's for the seniors, but what has been the message with one game left and when you look to the future?

"Yeah, we had our team meeting when we came back, and we just had all the seniors stand up in the team room. And it's our last rodeo. We need to do everything we can to send these guys out on a positive note. Really, that was the message. We watched our corrections briefly. We're on a short week, and then we turned the page to Utah. We had a solid practice today. It was a base down practice, but really it's as simple as that."

You talked about turning the page. Obviously, this season didn't go how you want. How do you use this game as a springboard into next year?

"Well, I think the big thing is it kind of goes back to what I just said about making sure our seniors go out first. I mean, that's really our No. 1 focus. And then everything else, obviously offseason with everything that goes on, but we really want to win this game for those guys."

After the game, you said you saw some good things from Dylan Rizk. What are some things you'd like to see him grow and develop?

"Yeah, I think for three games, I think we gotta be really fair to him. I mean, he came in and gave our offense more balance. We look completely different than we did the games before. I mean, in fairness to him, he's still a freshman, he's still learning, but it's extremely important to him. He's the type that if he makes a mistake, he usually doesn't make the same mistake twice, and he'll get nothing but better."

You guys had huge expectations coming into this year, the expanded playoff. How hard is it this week now, knowing that you're not even bowl eligible, to keep the guys focused on everything?

"Yeah, well, you're exactly right. Of course, each week we've hit on that, about the disappointment and all that. But I mean, this is, I know third time I've said it, but it's really just simply trying to finish for those guys. I mean, that's really where we're at in this season. And our guys understand that, our coaches understand that, our players understand that. I know it's gonna be really important for our guys to, even the seniors, to go out on a high note."

And on that note, you mentioned Kobe Hudson, the guy we're already talking about, following you from Auburn. What's stood out to you about him?

"Yeah, yeah, Kobe is family. We've been together a long time and had our ups and downs, but he's a winner. I've been so blessed to coach him. We've got a real special connection, and he'll play at the next level too. He'll be very successful, and he'll be a great dad, and great husband, all that. And so real proud of him."

Coach, like you mentioned before, you wanna go out there and give the seniors one last win. Is there anything that you want to prove for yourself going out there trying to win this last game?

"No, really just send our guys out. I know I've said that five times, but that's really... it ain't about me, man. It's about these guys. And everybody in our program needs to desperately do everything they can to help those guys go out on a positive note."

Okay, kind of on that point, does just playing on a Friday night make this feel bigger game?

"We're on national TV on a Friday night. I mean, it's a platform for our players and our program to play well."

You talked about getting them one last win. RJ obviously tied the record for total touchdowns in program history. Is getting him over that record a goal of yours?

"100 percent."

When you look at the team as a whole, you talked about some of the other seniors going forward. What would you like this group to be remembered for this year?

"The body of work. I mean, the two guys who you're fixing to talk to. I mean, they've meant the world to our program, been with us the whole time I've been here. And we've had some good things happen and the way they've handled themselves and represented our program, I couldn't be more proud of them."

I know every program is different with what they're going through. But as you said in your opening statement, Utah is pretty much in the same predicament you are. That was a program predicted to win the Big 12. UCF was a team that could possibly compete at the top. And both teams right now are struggling at the bottom. Why do you think it is? You look at the Big 12 standings. I mean, they're pretty much reversed from what people thought it was gonna be. Is it portal? Why do you think it is sometimes where teams that are expected to do well end up struggling?

"Yeah, I think there's a lot of different reasons. But there's a lot of parity in our conference. There's a lot of good teams. There's no bad teams. I'll say that. It's not like other conferences where you have lower tier. You gotta bring it every week. And they went through the number of quarterbacks the same way we have. I think that's probably a good place to start, which that wasn't the plan to begin with, I'm sure, for them or us. And so I know that has something to do with it."

Without the benefit of extra practices that come with the bowl game, what might be the plans for Friday for working in some of the younger guys, giving them some more play?

"Yeah, I mean, we're gonna honestly do everything we can to win the game. I mean, it'd be nice to play young guys and all that. And I think you even saw last week, there's quite a few more younger guys who are playing specifically on special teams.

"We're getting to a point where we're a little banged up and we've lost some people and some other guys got some opportunities to step in and to do their things, but more on special teams than anything else."

After the game, when does the evaluation process begin about sort of the roster and the staff?

"Yeah, it'll be after the game. Yeah, we're gonna focus on everything we can for this game."







