UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said he learned "really good information" from his team's second scrimmage inside the Bounce House on Thursday.

Opening statement:

"Had our second scrimmage. I think it was right at 90 plays. We did some live field goal, field goal block. Also in the middle of practice we did three live punt, punt return. I think we got some really good information. Defensively, I think we let our top six or seven guys go three or four series. It was good to see the young guys. Offensively, let everybody play. Rotate the quarterbacks. I don't think there were any major injuries which is always a stress from a head coach's standpoint this time of year. It gave us great information. From our coaches' standpoint, we know what we have and where we need to get better. Overall, it was a really productive day."

Were there any particular highlights that stood out from today? Offensively, defensively? Drives, any particular players?

"I think there was a turnover, possibly two. Offense did fairly well, specifically in the second half of the scrimmage. Like I said, I think the big thing for me is just getting information we need. That's the second scrimmage. We will scrimmage one more time in front of the fans. That will be about a half of football. Then we've got some other neat things that are fan friendly that I think the fans will really enjoy for the spring game."

What was something the offense or defense didn't do well in the first scrimmage that you wanted to see improve?

"Really I just challenged them from a physicality standpoint. Come out there and let's have some good licks. It sounded a lot better today. Really the offense, for the first time, got some pace going. It was great for the offense and great for the defense too."

You talked about assessing the team in the big picture. What was today's assessment?

"It was really more of identifying our strengths on both sides of the football. Really evaluating our guys. We've got really good information on the guys that have played before. We've got quite a few guys that have played really good in the past. But the new guys coming in and how they're fitting with their teammates and can they help next year? After the second scrimmage, you're starting to put the pieces of the puzzle, trying to predict what you have for next year. This last week we'll start being more specific. As soon as we get done with spring, we'll have all the information we need and we'll get the best plans possible in all three phases."

There's been a lot of talk in the past couple days about spring games, teams being interesting in play each other. Has that crossed your mind of maybe facing another school in a spring game? How would that benefit a school?

"First of all, I'm open to that if that's what everybody wants to do. It changes some things dynamically. The health of your team and everything goes with that. If that's what, there's been so many changes in college football, if that happened, put me in line. I'd be fine with it."

With you not calling plays, are you able to observe practice a little differently?

"Yeah, it's been really good for me to hear Darin and how he processes everything. Really keep an eye on the defense too. Big picture. It's new for me. But at the same time it's been good for me."

What would you say about the development of the quarterbacks during spring? Obviously there's three scholarship guys in there. How is that going?

"You've seen them improve each practice. We had a whole bunch of new stuff. Quarterbacks have to process everything. And it takes a while before you get used to the process and you're able to be reactive. I think we're getting to a point with a lot of the new stuff where they're getting more comfortable with each practice and be more reactive."

Are Thomas and Timmy getting to a point to compete with John Rhys for the starting job?

"We've got open competition. Darin has done a good job of mixing those guys up with different groups to give us good information."

What's the plan for John Rhys today? How much did he play and is he traveling for baseball?

"Yeah, he's on his way right now. He's planning on playing baseball too. He was part of the scrimmage."

Was there a limit on how many snaps he played or how much?

"We had a plan. I can't remember if it was four or five series and all that. I think he's going to play a doubleheader. I don't know if anybody has ever done that. It'll be interesting. The thing about him is he hasn't missed any practices. He's really done a solid job, not just offensively but leading and all that. The fact he can go and play at a high-level in baseball says a lot about him. It's been impressive to watch."

Can you talk about the trenches and which side of the ball has impressed you?

"I think we have a chance to be good on both sides of the football. When we put our veteran defensive line in, we've got a real, real defensive line. The veteran guys. Then offensive line, we've got quite a few new guys. It's been really good to see the competition. If you want to have a chance to win a championship, you've got to be good up front on both sides. We're in the process of developing depth. With the guys we've had before, we know quite a bit about."

With the transfer portal, how much do analytics play a part? How much of it is gut and the actual fit for your program?

"Analytics, I don't know. You don't have a lot of time for analytics. You've got a week until they get in the portal and you've got to make quicker decisions. We do have a process that we feel very good about that we learned over the last year or whatever as far as when they go in the portal, break down the information, how we want to watch it, what is the position coach, the coordinator, head coach. You've got to make really quick decisions. That's probably the biggest thing we learned."

How active do you think this spring portal season is going to be? You've obviously got to manage your own roster, but are there some positions, after seeing this spring, where you think you need some help?

"Like I said, we learned a lot the last time the portal was open. We feel really good about our guys. We're hopeful we can keep all of our guys. I think the big thing is if you lose somebody you've got to replace somebody. That's the biggest change in college football. As a recruiting staff, you have to be prepared. We're doing everything we can to keep our guys here, keep our roster intact. If we do that, it's going to be a lot of fun."

What's the goal from here on out until the spring game?

"This scrimmage, grading the scrimmage. Kind of starting to put the pieces of the puzzle. The last week, cleaning things up. Getting a plan before the spring game. We're going to practice Saturday, Tuesday. Originally it was Monday and Wednesday. We went ahead and changed it to Tuesday and Thursday. Thursday will be more of a helmet-only prep for the scrimmage on Friday night. Which I know our players are real excited about that."

I think you had practices scheduled for after the spring game? How will you handle that?

"I always liked one day after the spring game. It's kind of for cleanup. If we want to film any drills or anything. A coach can work with them and we can have it for the summer. Any kind of things like that. It's always good that last night."

We've heard a lot about the running backs. How have you liked that group and how deep do you think you are?

"I wouldn't trade our running back room for any in the country. They're all extremely talented. They're all a little bit different. I think that is really important. We've had great success in the past before when we've had, I think I've had two first-rounders on the same team before, three guys that played in the NFL before. We're in that same mode. That's what we've had in the past. Our running backs are very talented."

New age of college football. The Kingdom has a big event tonight.

"There's no doubt. Real excited about that. SJ is heading that up. Looking forward to that event. That's really important in the big picture. Real excited to see what happens."



