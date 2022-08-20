Gus Malzahn talks camp conclusion, QB to be named soon?

This weekend puts the wrap on preseason camp. With classes beginning next week, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said they'd shift into game week mode when they resume practice on Tuesday. Here's everything he had to say at his latest press conference.

Opening statement:

"I think overall it was a really good day. Really wrapping up fall camp as far as our practices are concerned. Did some situational things. We did onside hands team, we did punt, punt return. We're still trying to figure out who our punt returner is, so we had four or five guys being a part of that. We did a two-minute situation, down by seven, down by three, with both groups. That was really good information. A lot of time, those end-of-game scenarios, the coaches and players, they're all on the same page. The players know what the coach is thinking before, so you can't do enough work with that.

"We did third-down work with crowd noise. On third down and you're on the road, the offense can't hear. When you're at home, the defense can't. We cranked the music up with that and then we let our young guys scrimmage a little bit towards the end. We're trying to find those young guys. One more time to show what you can do. Right now, I'm not ready to say this guy or that guy but I will say there's a handful of guys that kind of flashed out there. We're trying to put the pieces of the puzzle with special teams. The thing about special teams, you can have a two-deep depth chart but halfway through the season it's usually threes and fours. Some guys might not even be on the list. We're just trying to figure all that out as a staff.

"Tomorrow evening, we'll have a dress rehearsal. Come in here, we'll be in the locker room and go through pregame. We'll get on the sideline, have all the scenarios with the defense. Every special teams scenario. Where they're setting, all the specifics, who is in charge of the sideline on offense and defense.

"It's wrapping up. It's been a grind for fall camp. 16 practices. I think the guys for the most part have done a really good job of hanging in there mentally. Physically, practice is what you do but the mental grind of everything whether it's meetings, walk-through, practice, scrimmages, the ups and downs that go with it. It's been really good for our coaches. I think we're in a good spot.

"As far as our quarterback situation, I think we're getting real close to making a decision. It's not an easy decision. I think that's a good thing for us long term. But we will be making a decision here in the near future."

You said things are wrapping up as far as the camp phase. Does game week begin next week? And are you hoping to have a quarterback when that starts?

"We'd definitely like that to happen. We're already started working on our first opponent. We'll start school on Monday. We'll be off. That will be our normal routine. Tuesday will be our first full-fledged practice as far as preparing for our opponents and all the pieces of the puzzle. Definitely we'd like to have a quarterback named by then if at all possible. I think we're getting closer."

You talked about punt return and kick return. Do you think the younger players will be part of that?

"I think so. Xavier Townsend is one of those guys in the mix returning. Quan Lee is one of those guys that has been mixed with some kickoff return. We've got good information on the guys who have done it before. This time of year it's more of seeing where somebody is at who is new or just got here, see how they react in certain situations."

On wearing Kemore Gamble's shirt:

"I'm real proud of him. He's had a really solid camp. I think he's in a good spot for the season."

On information he learned from camp:

"I felt like we were a talented group, but talent gets you so far. It's about chemistry. It's about team. It's really about those intangible things. That's what wins championships. That's what I've been looking for. How close our offense and defense can come together. How about our new guys with the older guys, how are they coming together. We put them in a lot of situations which is good. I think we're at a point where we know quite a bit about our team. The first couple games we'll learn some things, but I think we've got pretty good information right now."

What is the overall health of your team?

"I think overall we're fairly healthy. We've got some bumps and bruises. Hamstrings, stuff like that. Soft tissue. We've got to get healed up. That's what we said a minute ago. You've got three days to get your body healthy and all that. Then I told them, hey Tuesday, everybody is healthy. It's time to get going. It has been a physical camp. For the most part, we've had one or two situations injury wise. I think team wise we're in a good spot."

How is Amari Johnson? Chip alluded to him being banged up. I know he was important to receiver and punt returner.

"Well he is one of those guys that did get banged up. We'll see how that goes. He's a very big part of what we're doing. I think everybody knows that. He's a dynamic special teams player. He's a very reliable receiver. He'll be working real hard to get back as soon as possible."

If he's out at punt return, I know you mentioned a couple freshmen, is that ideal to have true freshmen returning punts?

"I just mentioned those freshmen to give them a chance. We know about our older guys. We have three or four older guys we know a lot about. We're giving the young guys an opportunity to see what they can do."

Who would step in at punt returner?

"We're working on it. We've got Ryan O'Keefe back there. Obviously everybody knows how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands. Kobe Hudson is a guy. Newt (Divaad Wilson) is a guy that can do. Nikai Martinez. We've got a lot of options. It's just a matter of figuring out in the next 10 days who the first guy is that's going to be out there."

Do you have an update on Landon Woodson?

"Landon is going to be not with us as far as playing, but he's going to be assisted us in every possible way. He's a big part of our team. He's one of the unsung leaders. He'll be helping the defense with all kinds of different things. His knee is not allowing him to be able to play. He'll be with us. Go through all the different things with Senior Day and all that. He's a big part of our program."

On the linebackers:

"We don't have time for growing pains. I think Travis has done a super job of giving those guys opportunities. I think he has a good idea about the guys we'll go with the first game. The good thing is right now I think we've got depth at that position. That's the good thing. He's done a super job with them. We feel like we've got some talent. Like I said, whether it's linebacker or anything, we don't have time for growing pains so we've got to be ready to go."

In what ways do you feel you have more weapons on offense?

"You've got some veteran guys that were pretty good on their teams. These freshmen, we've got some playmakers. Running backs, we're probably as deep as any team in the country. That's an area that's really good. Of course our offensive line. We had a really good offensive line last year. We lost two of our guys, but brought in three transfers. Big Paul Rubelt is getting better. Brought in two transfer guards. I think we've got a little more depth up front than we had last year."

On working with Travis Williams:

"He's a real guy. He's one of my guys. He's not just a big-time coach, he's a big-time person. He truly cares about his players. He has a unique gift. They want to play extremely hard for him. I think that's a sign of a great coach. He's a great relationship guy. He's a great team guy within his own room. Defensive staff is very close. He does a really good job with making sure everyone meets the standard. We're very blessed to have him."

More on Travis Williams:

"I have a lot of trust in him. Trust in him from the standpoint that he does a great job. He cares for his players. I like the person he is. He's unique. That's really the big thing for me."

The dress rehearsal tomorrow night?

"It's helmet only. It won't be full speed. It's more logistic. Making sure we're organized on the sidelines. It'll be in the evening."

Getting used to the lights in the stadium?

"That's part of it too. Early in the season that's always a factor."

You're making a transfer addition with Timmy McClain, quarterback from South Florida. What did you like about his game to welcome him into your program?

"I think all the people saw the way he played against us last year. He was dynamic. For a true freshman, the way he competed. The fact he's right down the road. We talk about the State of Orlando. He is going to be a scout team quarterback. He'll get a chance to develop. He knows a lot of our players. A lot of our players know him. He's from a great high school here that's local. It all fits with our plan."

When you're looking at anyone in the portal, you look at their film, but being on the same playing field and seeing him with your own eyes, did that make it a quicker decision that you want him?

"I think so. This day and time, whether it's us or someone else, there's quarterbacks. They transfer and they're calling. There's a lot of guys we could have had. We're looking for the right person and the right type of fit. In fairness, we've got three quarterbacks. That's all we've got on scholarship. Most teams have four or five. The fact that we've got him on scout team and he'll be ready to go compete in the spring. I think he fits with that we like to do."

Regardless of the position, when you're looking in the portal, do you talk with the current group and say this is someone we're thinking about?

"A lot of times, with the position or your leadership group. You want to be transparent with those guys."

What did you think of Timmy in that game last year, in the two-minute drill, did that impress you with how he marched down the field.

"He didn't act like a freshman. What stood out to me is his competition. He competed. It was very impressive."

You talked about this quarterback battle. What now goes into your thinking of naming a starter?

"It's all of the above. The unfortunate thing is we weren't able to go live. You go live, a lot of time you can find out a little sooner. It's a close race. All the way back to spring. I watched every scrimmage. One it was live, the other ones weren't. Trying to put all the information in to make a decision. The great thing is we've got two. Not just two, but we've got two we can really win with. I'll say this too. Thomas Castellanos got all the reps in the scrimmage. He's getting better every day. He's a real quarterback. We've got three guys. Like I said, we've got to name a starter. I know that will help our team and help our chemistry."

What more can you say about Kemore Gamble?

"First of all, he's extremely athletic. I think that's the first thing. He's got experience. He knows how to play the game. He's got a lot of winner in him. He's fit in so good. That's what you always look for when transfers come in. How do they fit in? How does the team accept him? It's like he's been here the whole time. That's a true blessing."

Any advice for high school players as they get ready for their season?

"It's real exciting, any time high school gets going. I know there's a lot of teams last night that got stormed out. It's real exciting. Of course these local guys, I think everybody knows. We've got this area circled. We're rooting for them. We're working hard to keep our best players home and develop relationships with those guys. We've got some great coaches around this area too that we're really pulling for."







